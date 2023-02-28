An award-winning, all-female brass group will fill the Bridgewater College concert hall with their melodies next month.
Seraph Brass will present a lyceum at Bridgewater College Thursday, March 9, at 7 p.m. in the concert hall of the Carter Center for Worship and Music.
The event is free and open to the public.
Seraph Brass was founded by trumpet soloist Mary Elizabeth Bowden, who is familiar with the Valley. She teaches in the Shenandoah Conservatory at Shenandoah University in Winchester.
Brass-playing tends to be a male-dominated field, but Seraph Brass challenges that, said Seraph Brass’ press representative Ashley Killam.
“Mary really strived to showcase that you don’t have to look a certain way or be a certain person to play at the highest level,” Killam said.
Seraph Brass primarily performs as a quintet with music that draws from the country’s top brass musicians.
“If people come to the concert, they might be able to pick out some tunes,” Killam said.
There are six core members of the group that usually appear as a quintet. Mary Elizabeth Bowden, Raquel Samayoa and Jean Laurenza play the trumpet. Rachel Velvikis plays the french horn. Victoria Garcia plays the trombone, and Cristina Cutts Dougherty plays the tuba.
In addition to the classics, the group also plays newly-commissioned pieces by composers like Catherine McMichael, Rene Orth and Kevin Day.
The group is currently in residency at the Walton Art Center’s Artosphere Festival alongside the Dover Quartet. Seraph Brass is a Yamaha Performing Group and performs exclusively on Yamaha instruments.
Members of Seraph Brass have performed with the London Symphony Orchestra, Boston Symphony Orchestra, Los Angeles Philharmonic, Philadelphia Orchestra, Richmond Symphony and the Daejeon Philharmonic. Many members also performed with singer and songwriter Adele on her North American tour.
The group has toured around the world and country and is visiting Bridgewater for its ninth season of touring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.