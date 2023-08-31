Mobile intravenous therapy company Dynamic IV Solutions opened in Harrisonburg in July. The company is a new venture from Harrisonburg-based chiropractor Dr. Nathanael Kline.
Kline said he decided to start the business, which he previously ran in Atlanta, Georgia, after observing a gap in the market. He said he observed clients traveling as far as Charlottesville, Richmond, or northern Virginia for similar services, and figured it was only a matter of time before someone brought it to the Friendly City.
“We don’t seek out to treat any specific problem,” said Kline. “We do have a lot of clients come in with bloodwork already done, so we have an idea of what they’re missing in their diet. So we’re able to tailor our infusions to the need of the client.”
According to Kline, the company already treats a wide range of clients.
“They’re people who are really dragging or having trouble recovering from sickness,” he explained.
Kline also mentioned that oversight for the company is handled primarily by the state.
“We started this process in October,” Kline said of starting the business. “We just opened in July. Our intake forms are very extensive. It’s similar to any other health facility.”
Going forward, Kline hopes to increase accessibility of the company’s infusion services throughout Harrisonburg, Rockingham County and the Shenandoah Valley. So far, he has done this by partnering with local businesses like the Ridge Room and Studio Hair Salon and Day Spa, both located in Harrisonburg.
“It’s popular following a wedding,” Kline said of the infusion services. “The overindulgence, the hangover crowd – they're the most direct customer. I think being able to do it in the comfort of your own home or facility is important, because when you’re not feeling well, the idea of getting in your car and going somewhere is important.”
For more information, visit https://dynamicivsolutions.com/.
