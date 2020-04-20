Daryl Irvine was pitching in the minor leagues exactly 30 springs ago when he was summoned to the office of Triple-A manager Ed Nottle.
The Spotswood High graduate then heard the words he had been dreaming of since he played Little League ball in Grottoes — he was headed to the Major Leagues.
“There was a lot of screaming out my window driving up the interstate,” recalled Irvine of his 45-minute drive from Pawtucket, Rhode Island, north to Fenway Park in Boston.
After sitting in the bullpen for several games, the right-hander finally made his big league debut on April 28, 1990, in Boston against the Oakland A’s — the World Series winner from the previous fall.
His Red Sox teammates told him to throw fastballs down the middle of the plate since most of the Oakland players had never seen him pitch. So Irvine did just that to the first batter, Walt Weiss, who hit the initial offering for a single off the famed Green Monster in left with the A’s down 12-0.
Irvine gave up three runs in one inning in his first Major League outing but bounced back to allow just six earned runs in his next 16.1 innings to finish his rookie season with a ERA of 4.67. After 41 outings in The Show through 1992 and some time back in the minors, he returned to the Shenandoah Valley.
“Baseball has been very good to me, being able to play in the Major Leagues,” said Irvine, now 54, who graduated from Spotswood in 1983. “I think I am recognized wherever I go. I love the game. I love everything about baseball, including the strategy. I am very fortunate that I played in the big leagues.”
These days several other sports take his attention.
For nearly 25 years he has worked at Massanutten Resort, where is now the assistant golf pro. Irvine started working there just before Chad Edwards became the head golf pro. The two had met earlier when Irvine played basketball at open gym at Spotswood.
“He was an all-Valley District basketball player but Daryl had not played a lot of golf; he worked at it,” recalled Edwards, now the boys basketball coach at Spotswood. “His body awareness was not like anything I had seen. It was just uncanny. I think his greatest gift is teaching” sports to others.
Irvine didn’t play golf as a young boy. “I just picked it up,” he said, recalling he once played a round of golf with Red Sox ace Roger Clemens.
Irvine notes many guests to the resort come from the Northeast part of the United States and some are Boston fans.
“People find out I played for the Red Sox. We still have people who come in (from Boston) and remember me,” Irvine said. He said the COVID-19 crisis has had an impact on customer service at Massanutten. “You have to disinfect everything,” he noted.
Family life means attention to other sports as well.
His daughter, Casey, was a basketball standout at Spotswood and was a sophomore this past season for the Dukes of James Madison University. Irvine is married to the former Ricki Crawford, a fellow Spotswood grad who has a master’s degree from James Madison University and has worked in the pharmaceutical industry.
They also have a son, Cameron, who was playing baseball as an infielder for junior college Gulf Coast State in Florida before the COVID-19 crisis brought college sports to a halt. He was a walk-on at Virginia Tech before transferring and was hitting better than .300 this spring in Florida.
Early Start With Baseball
Irvine, who grew up playing baseball in Grottoes, was a standout at Spotswood and also played for American Legion Post 27 in Harrisonburg for Ray Heatwole, the former Turner Ashby and JMU coach. “He was a really good pitcher and a really good person. We still talk about pitching,” Heatwole said.
Irvine, after starring at Spotswood, headed to Ferrum — then a junior college — in Southwest Virginia. After his freshman season, he was drafted in the second round by the Toronto Blue Jays in 1984 but he didn’t sign and played that summer for the Harrisonburg Turks in the Valley Baseball League.
He returned to Ferrum and then was taken in the first round as the 20th overall pick by the Red Sox in 1985. Irvine was signed by former Red Sox scout Wayne Britton, who lived for many years in Waynesboro. Irvine pitched for Greensboro, North Carolina, in the Single-A South Atlantic League that year and had an ERA of 4.38.
The 6-foot-5 right-hander advanced to low Single-A Winter Haven of the Florida State League in 1986 and appeared in 26 games, with 24 starts.
Irvine made 37 appearances with 16 starts the next year at Double-A New Britain of the Eastern League. He was still at the Double-A level in 1989 when the Red Sox made him a reliever for good — he posted a stellar ERA of 1.28 in 54 games with just one start that season.
The next spring he was in the majors with a Red Sox team that included Clemens, Mike Boddicker, Lee Smith and Jeff Reardon on the pitching staff. Irvine said Reardon and fellow closer Smith, a future Hall of Famer, helped him as a young reliever.
The Valley native pitched in six games for Boston in 1991 and 21 the following year, posting a record of 3-4 with a 6.11 ERA.
Winding Down In Mlb
Irvine’s last outing in the majors came in Boston against the Baltimore Orioles on Sept. 28, 1992, as he gave up three runs while recording one out. He allowed a single to Cal Ripken Jr. and later in the seventh inning a walk to Mike Devereaux — the last batter he faced in the majors.
“Pitching in Fenway Park, it was almost a hometown feel to it,” he said. “I was very comfortable pitching at Fenway. I got more riled up pitching on the road.” The numbers back that up — he had a 3.05 ERA in 23 career outings at cozy Fenway Park and a mark of 10.64 in 18 road games in the majors.
But one of his most memorable games came on the road, in Seattle on Aug. 11, 1990. He entered the game in the last of the 13th inning and was told by manager Joe Morgan he would pitch as long as the game lasted.
Irvine did not allow a hit or run in two innings as Dwight Evans of Boston hit a two-run homer in the top of the 14th. Irvine was credited with his first Major League victory as he retired three straight batters in the last of the 14th, including future Hall of Famer Edgar Martinez of Seattle.
He was traded by Boston to Pittsburgh on April 2, 1993, and pitched in the Pirates system that year in the minors.
After being released by the Pirates, Irvine returned home and played briefly in the Rockingham County Baseball League. He then got a call from the Texas Rangers and pitched in front of former big league lefty Tom House and Mike Scioscia, then coaches with the Rangers, in a tryout session in Florida. The Rangers wanted to send Irvine to the Double-A level but he was not willing to go that low, so his career was over.
“It was definitely not easy to walk away from it,” he said. “It was all I had ever done. It was a very tough decision.” But he has found a second career with another sport at Massanutten, while also serving as a role model as a father and fellow employee for Edwards.
“He was a guy I could count on. He gave me great advice,” Edwards said. “His advice was spot on.”
