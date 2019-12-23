Adults and children, just like Talia Robles, 8, of Harrisonburg, all across the world lit the first candle of Hanukkah on Sunday evening.
Talia joined her fellow congregants at Beth El Congregation in Harrisonburg for a meal to mark the beginning of the eight-night religious festival.
Hanukkah is a religious festival, not a religious holiday, for members of the Jewish faith, according to Margee Greenfield, a member of the Beth El Sisterhood.
Compared to more important Jewish holidays of Rosh Hashanah or Yom Kippur, Hanukkah is small fries, or more appropriately, small latkes — the traditional fried potato pancakes made for Hanukkah.
The celebration is based on a legend, she said, that describes the miracle of a flame burning eight times longer than it was supposed to.
It started with an invasion.
“King Antiochus didn’t want Jews in his country because they were different from him and celebrated things he didn’t,” Greenfield said. “So he sent his army to drive the Jews out.”
As the story goes, Antiochus’ army wrecked an important Jewish temple before the Jews were able to counterattack and drive the invaders back, she said.
The cleanup of the temple began, and the Jews realized that the eternal flame, a holy flame that is kept lit in synagogues, was still burning — but the oil supply had been destroyed by Antiochus’ army.
“There was only enough oil for one night,” she said. “And it was a four-day trip to get more oil and a four-day trip back.”
“The miracle of Hanukkah is the light lasted for eight days until the guy who went to get the oil came back,” she said.
Hanukkah is mostly a children’s holiday, she said, with young ones constantly vying each night to light the Hanukkah menorah’s candles.
Greenfield said that when she was young, she only received small presents, if anything at all.
“I think, frankly, because of Christmas, it has taken on the gift exchange piece,” Greenfield said.
Samuel Tranum, 8, said he loves Hanukkah, though he doesn’t talk to his friends about the festival, and they don’t ask.
“They just ask why am I such a good singer and I say, ‘Cause I go to Sunday school’ and then they start asking me all kinds of questions.”
His mother, Sara Tranum, said the Beth El Congregation coming together for a meal on the first night of Hanukkah is important — and part of what she wants to pass on to her children about the festival.
“It’s about family and heritage,” Tranum said.
“And to help them understand, much in the way that Christians want their kids to understand Christmas is about Jesus, and not Santa and presents — same thing,” she said.
“We want them to understand that Hanukkah is about the festival of lights and the miracle of the oil lasting eight nights, not just playing dreidel, getting chocolates and opening a present every night,” Tranum said.
Though they fall at the same time of year, attendees of Sunday’s dinner said Hanukkah is not a “Jewish Christmas.”
“It’s really very complex raising kids in an area that is predominantly Christian to enable them to appreciate our holiday for what it is and not have it get cast aside by other holidays,” Tranum said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.