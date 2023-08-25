As James Madison University's quad was crawling with students Wednesday, Elana Winter, a junior psychology major from Maryland, and Cami Forslund, a junior communication sciences and disorders major from Connecticut, spent an hour of their time watching people.

Wednesday marked the first day of classes for the fall semester at the university, with some students returning to campus and others coming to campus for the first time.

For Winter and Forslund, the first day of classes was uneventful, but they had the opportunity to get lunch and sit on the quad while class wasn’t in session. For the new year, the two said they were excited to dive into different class topics.

Anna Grace Snyder, a freshman graphic design major, and Liam Simpson, a freshman computer science major, both from Charlottesville, had their first taste of classes with professors going over syllabi, icebreakers and expectations.

Simpson said he was excited for all of his classes, especially his calculus class.

“It's probably the most interesting class that I'm taking,” Simpson said. “It will be a great class to start the day with.”

Snyder said while she was nervous on the first day, she got to relax in between classes and was excited to take classes that were focused on her interests.

“My high school never really offered stuff I was really interested in,” Snyder said. “So there's a really nice variety here and lots of classes that will help me kind of focus in on my career, and I'll be able to try out new art styles with mediums and stuff that I've never gotten to use.”

For Winter and Forslund, in their third year at JMU, their favorite part of attending was the people and the food.

“It only gets better every year … It doesn't feel like I'm going back to school,” Forslun said. “I feel like I look forward to it even more every year.”