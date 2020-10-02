James Madison University is facing a $31.4 million budget shortfall as “hundreds” of students have deferred, withdrawn or simply not paid during the fall semester, according to an email sent to employees from university leadership on Wednesday.
President Jonathan Alger said in the email that the school does not yet know the exact extent of the budget cuts because of two unknowns — possible funds from the state education and general budget, and the exact enrollment numbers, which will not be available until after Oct. 10.
However, depending on those unknowns, the university may have to take steps to curb spending, such as “limited” furloughs or “temporary” salary reductions for employees of a certain salary range, according to the email.
JMU’s budget for fiscal 2021, which began July 1, is $628.4 million, meaning the estimated shortfall represents about 5% of its spending plan.
“As an institution, we will continue to prioritize our educational mission and academic progress for our students, as well as protection of employment for our faculty and staff,” the email said.
JMU spokesperson Caitlyn Read could not be reached for comment Thursday.
On Tuesday, Gov. Ralph Northam announced a debt refinancing plan for Virginia colleges and universities aimed to save them $300 million over the next two years.
The measure is anticipated to save JMU $43.7 million through fiscal year 2023, according to a press release.
The state will use low-interest rates to refinance bonds from the Treasury Board of Virginia and the Virginia College Building Authority.
JMU is the city’s largest employer, according to its economic development website.
City spokesman Michael Parks said that he, Brian Shull, the economic development director for the city, and Peirce Macgill, the assistant economic development director, had no comment Thursday on JMU’s budget shortfall.
It’s not just the enrollment fluctuations that are causing economic damage to the Harrisonburg educational and economic powerhouse.
No ticket revenue, no guarantee payout from an FBS opponent and an uptick in expenses have left James Madison’s athletic department in the same circumstance so many of its college sports counterparts are experiencing while navigating the financial problems caused by the pandemic.
“We need a lot of money,” JMU athletic director Jeff Bourne said during a Zoom call with reporters on Thursday, the same day the athletic department launched a fundraising initiative to offset deficits.
Bourne estimated his program is staring at an estimated $5.5 million in losses.
Earlier this year, JMU scrapped its spring sports midway through March due to coronavirus concerns and also at that time on the national level the NCAA tournament was canceled, which meant the NCAA had significantly less money to distribute across schools in all levels of college athletics.
JMU has also had to postpone its fall campaigns — including football — to the spring.
During the 2018-19 academic year, JMU generated $10,649,299 in revenue from football, the most for any school in the FCS, according to the U.S. Department of Education Equity in Athletics Data Analysis.
This fall, no tickets were sold at Bridgeforth Stadium and the Dukes lost their contest at FBS North Carolina, which would’ve paid them $500,000 just for making the trip.
“If things don’t change and we can’t raise money, the way you experience JMU athletics is going to change,” JMU associate athletic director for development Cliff Wood said, “because we just don’t have the budget to pay for those sort of things.”
Overall, enrollment at Virginia public and private institutions dropped about 1.3%, with the largest reduction in public two-year institutions, where the enrollment is down nearly 10%, according to a release from the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia.
“This is a trend at universities across the country as students and families reconsider their plans for this school year,” Wednesday’s email from JMU leadership said.
Enrollment at public four-year institutions is down only 0.2%. Public four-year universities saw 37,700 new first-time students last fall, but this fall that figure has dropped to 33,911, according to SCHEV estimates.
And some universities across the country are not expecting to get the kinds of enrollment numbers they were getting before the pandemic back at all, according to Frank Tamberrino, the president and CEO of the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce. Tamberrino said he is in contact with other chambers located in towns with institutes of higher education.
“There’s a lot of universities across the country [and] there some that have said they are planning on 30 to 40% decreases” in student enrollment over the next few years, Tamberrino said.
However, Tamberrino said JMU’s wealth of alumni, strong name recognition, visibility of its programs and consistent good rankings contribute to resiliency against permanent losses in enrollment as students will be drawn back by those factors.
“There’s a momentum there that I think it’s going to take more than COVID-19 to get [JMU] off track,” Tamberrino said.
