“I like living in America because…”
That simple prompt inspired James Wood Middle School 6th grader Eleni Kubeika to pen an essay on how she is proud citizens like her father, an Afghanistan War veteran, make sacrifices to serve the country.
She subsequently won the “Conrad Hoover” American Legion Post 21 essay contest. Her essay then travelled on to win the Legion 15th District 2023 Middle School Essay contest and eventually snagged the top award at the state-level American Legion Department of Virginia Middle School Essay Contest.
As victor of the local, district and state level competitions, Kubeika received both certificates of appreciation and checks to celebrate.
The contest is part of an outreach program of American Legion Post 21’s Children and Youth Programs. Students in grades 6-8 are asked to handwrite a single-paged essay (approximately 160 words) that explains what they appreciate about living in the United States.
James Wood Middle School teacher Linda Bly entered Kubeika’s essay in the contest. Kubeika is the daughter of John and Julie Kubeika. All were present to see Kubeika receive her awards and read her essay aloud last Thursday night at the American Legion post in Winchester.
The annual contest is open to middle school aged youth at public, private and parochial schools, as well as to home-school students.
This story originally ran in The Northern Virginia Daily.
