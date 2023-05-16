New Market’s third annual Jammin’ Food Fest is set to return on Saturday, complete with food trucks, a full lineup of live music, and fun for the whole family. The event runs from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the New Market Community Park, 9670 Cadet Road.
Amber Smoot, events and marketing director for the town, said Jammin’ Food Fest is a community event that brings together a great lineup of food trucks to highlight the diversity of food in the Valley
“We’re a smaller town,” Smoot explained. “And we’re pulling from neighborhood communities. We won’t have 100 trucks, but my goal is no more than eight because I really want to make sure that it’s lucrative for the vendors.”
Smoot said she is really excited for another year of the event. COVID and Mother Nature made past years somewhat difficult for the festival, but she is looking on the bright side this year.
Food trucks at this year’s event will include tacos, kettle corn, snow cones, German bratwurst, Fort Valley nuts, and other delicious vendors. For those with a shopping appetite, Smoot said there will be craft vendors selling various items including freeze-dried candies, crochet, homemade earrings, and other retail items.
Newton Queens and Reflex will provide live entertainment. For those who love to dress up and celebrate all things 80s, Smoot said there will be a best-dressed contest and winners will receive a rad prize.
Life-sized games such as connect and bowling will keep children engaged as adults enjoy the Beer and Wine Garden. Alcohol must stay in the designated area. Smoot said guests, regardless of age, must show their IDs.
While there is plenty of parking, Smoot encourages carpooling.
Last year, the event drew over 700 attendees.
“I think it’s important for events to happen in your hometown because it gives you a sense of community and togetherness,” Smoot explained. “It gives people a reason to come together and to celebrate life and take a moment to enjoy, experience things and just kind of get away from the humdrum of work or life.”
Admission to the festival is free and is pet friendly. Blankets and chairs are recommended.
Sponsors for the event include Southern Kitchen and Image Grafx & Print Studio.
Smoot is still seeking volunteers for the festival. Volunteers receive a free t-shirt and a food voucher. Volunteers work in two-hour increments and will have plenty of time to enjoy the fun before or after their shift. Tasks include helping at the welcome table, Beer & Wine Garden, as well as being proactive with trash and clean-up during the event. If interested in volunteering for Jammin’ Food Fest, contact Smoot directly at 540-740-3432.
To learn more about Jammin’ Food Fest, visit https://www.newmarketvirginia.com/explore/page/jammin-foods-fest.
This story originally ran in the The Northern Virginia Daily.
