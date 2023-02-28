SHENANDOAH JUNCTION — Jefferson High School is giving Jefferson County students the opportunity to experience what it’s like to work in a kitchen through their ProStart program. Students join in on this simulated workplace to get real experience.
The program is taught by Mariah Dorfner. She started working at Jefferson High School 18 years ago, focusing on child development. She fell in love with the ProStart program and spent a lot of time there. When the previous teacher retired, Dorfner took on her role as the new teacher.
“We try to make it as efficient as possible,” Dorfner said. “Our second-year students have really come into their roles. Students find their voice and gain confidence in themselves and their abilities.”
Dorfner gives little instruction to the students. They know what to do, and they do it as soon as they come into the classroom. Students are given different roles, leadership opportunities and teams. Each team is tasked with a certain responsibility like cleaning the kitchen before they leave or prepping ingredients. They work together to accomplish their tasks, which can range from making puff pastries to catering for businesses in the community.
Kiersten DeJong is a senior at Jefferson High School who participates in the program.
“My mom was in the program when I was younger,” DeJong explained. “So, when I saw the class, I decided to give it a try. I started in food prep, liked it and kept going.”
DeJong shared that the class has taught her many things about cooking and baking. It also helped develop time management skills, leadership, organizational skills and cleanliness. She also enjoys the pressure found in the kitchen.
“I like the labs,” DeJong said. “The excitement and thrill you get when you’re trying to finish a dish within a certain amount of time makes it a lot of fun. I’ve also made a lot of friends through the program. We’ve really learned to work together as a team.”
Though DeJong doesn’t plan on going into the cooking field in the future, she still values the experience she’s gotten in the class and could see it as a backup job in the future. Other students in the program are planning to become bakers or professional chefs.
The ProStart program has changed and developed over the years. Every year, organizers try to upgrade the supplies and facilities through support from the community and grants. They’ve been able to upgrade all their appliances to gas. The gas ovens give students more control over the heat as they cook.
Dorfner plans to take a team of five students to participate in the Hospitality Cup on March 7. Students work together to make a three-course meal within the time limit. They create their own menu and plan out the cost for all the ingredients.
