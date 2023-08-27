On Saturday, a glaring, late-summer sun beat down on hundreds of students from James Madison University who walked from the campus's Wilson Hall to Court Square for this year's Block Party in the 'Burg.
Over the years, the block party — sponsored by a partnership between Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance and JMU Orientation — has become somewhat of a local tradition that allows community members, businesses and both new and returning students to experience a little bit of everything that makes the Harrisonburg area unique in one place, in festival form, organizers said.
Despite the heat, downtown was filled with life and buzzed with activity from 2 to 4 p.m. The event — which included elements to touch all senses — kicked off with a performance by the JMU Marching Royal Dukes on the courthouse lawn and a grand "welcome home" from members of Harrisonburg City Council. Soon after, everyone's attention turned to the front of the Denton's building, when the Harrisonburg Fire Department performed a kitchen grease fire demonstration and gave safety tips for preventing fire-related accidents this school year.
Throughout the party, students filled branded totes with free t-shirts and business swag, tasted samples from Broad Porch Coffee Co. and Strite's Donuts, caught frisbees thrown out by First Presbyterian Church, and tie-dyed t-shirts. Some even registered to vote.
On the north side of the courthouse, country music blared from speakers set up by Harrisonburg's KCY Country station, while on the south side people danced to a DJ playing pop. To the west, people hopped in and out of a photo booth and a constant crowd gathered around the pole set up by Pink Ambition Fitness set up in the middle of the courthouse's east lawn.
Whether the scene felt overwhelming or exciting by those who attended or simply passed by, one opinion that echoed throughout JMU's student body was that of Harrisonburg's defined sense of community.
Amanda Ball — a JMU senior in psychology — has been coming to the block party every year simply because it's a good time. She grew up in Westchester, Pennsylvania and heard about James Madison through some friends she had made at summer camp one year.
When asked how Harrisonburg compared to home, she responded by saying that, "it's better."
"[I love] the mountains," Ball explained, "the people are more friendly, and everybody is really connected — which is cool."
A group of juniors who had just added their hands to the window painting at Oasis shared similar thoughts.
"There's a reason they call it the Friendly City," Emily Allen pointed out, "which is not at all what I would expect to find in rural Virginia."
Allen — who is studying to go into the field of social work — shared that she was born in the Commonwealth, but has lived in many different places and noted that many students feel welcomed year after year by the "locals." This was her first year attending the block party.
Computer science major Justin Lacombe stood beside her and added that he appreciates, "how much opportunity there is for running, climbing and even biking from campus to get ice cream. There's lots of things to do." Lacombe's hometown is Abingdon.
As far as freshman go, many of them — such as Katie Caldwell from Mechanicsville, Nisiel Natividad from Richmond and Jenna Leve from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania — are just excited about the school year ahead and happy to be in living someplace new that has as much life as it does.
"Here, it feels like a community," Caldwell said, "and JMU gives us a reason to unite."
