James Madison University held its first Board of Visitors meeting of the academic year, welcoming new board appointees — despite one new member’s resignation — and approving the university’s plan for the next six years.
Prior to Friday’s meeting, alumnus and Gov. Glenn Youngkin appointee Jeff Tickle resigned from the board, citing time commitment issues, The Breeze reported Thursday.
Tickle, a large JMU donor, has been critical of President Jonathan Alger, sending a letter to the JMU BoV in 2020 stating he was dissatisfied with the president. Tickle’s term was set to end in 2027, prior to his resignation. Without Tickle, there are nine Youngkin appointees and five appointees from former Gov. Ralph Northam.
Mary-Hope Vass, executive director of communications and university spokesperson, said JMU hasn’t heard from the Commonwealth about Tickle's replacement as of Friday.
Six-Year Plan Approved
The BoV unanimously approved the state-mandated six-year plan after discussions among board members about how state funds are allocated to JMU.
Six-year plans were adopted by the Higher Education Opportunity Act of 2011 and include information about institutional strategies, projected costs, tuition and feeds, financial aid, economic development, and other topics, according to the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia.
Alger said new plans — which are exercises to provide a starting point for discussions and are non-binding — are submitted in odd years, with the plans being reaffirmed in even years. Alger said, as he understands it, the six-year plan is for the Commonwealth to better understand how to move forward in the future.
After the drafts of the plan are created, reviewed and approved, the submissions are reviewed by the Op Six, a group of six commonwealth representatives, including the secretary of education and the executive director of SCHEV. The BoV must then review and approve the plan before it’s finalized.
For enrollment, Donna Harper, vice president for access and enrollment management, said JMU isn’t projecting much change, although the school has seen an increase in students from a variety of states outside Virginia. Financial aid, Harper said, is one of the biggest challenges that JMU faces.
“The point that I make every time when I finish my report is: if you will give us the money, our students will graduate,” Harper said.
Provost and Senior Vice President Heather Coltman said the six-year plan focuses on increasing nursing graduates with a “fast flex” program, creating an internship center to increase opportunity access for students and support local businesses, and creating a lab school with Rockingham County Public Schools, among other topics.
The financial plans in the state template cover six years but focus on the 2024-26 biennium. The total cost for academic and financial projects for the biennium, including salary increases, an early student success program and the Carrier Library renovation, is projected to be $23.9 million.
For modeling purposes, increases in tuition and fees are also included to show how JMU would cover the cost of projects not funded by the Commonwealth. The numbers don’t reflect any actual changes in tuition for the upcoming years. For in-state students, however, the plan shows an increase of $388, then $407 each year to pay for items included in the plans. Tuition for out-of-state students is also projected to increase by $491, then $501. For both groups of students, fees would increase by roughly $170 each year.
The six-year plan spurred discussions among board members around how Virginia funds JMU.
JMU historically has seen a funding disparity compared to other universities of similar sizes. Alger said in recent years, the General Assembly gave additional general funds after JMU emphasized those differences.
“This is one way we share information with Richmond,” BoV member Nicole Wood said. “This says to us that we need to double down on our Richmond presence because that’s where we get to provide that narrative that we are doing more with less.”
Several board members said there needs to be less focus on percentages and more on dollar amounts.
“Equal percentage increases across the board over time increase disparity,” BoV member Jack White said.
Alger said JMU has consistently made that point with legislatures and the Op Six.
The next full BoV meeting is scheduled for Nov. 10.
