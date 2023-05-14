James Madison University held its commencement ceremonies Thursday through Saturday.
The university conferred 3,718 undergraduate degrees, 55 graduate degrees and 32 doctoral degrees, according to a press release.
The top three most popular undergraduate degrees among those conferred were health sciences, psychology and nursing, the release said.
Education, accounting and nursing were the top three graduate programs, the release said.
The School of Nursing held its convocation Friday at 11 a.m. in Wilson Hall, on JMU’s campus. The event included a “pinning ceremony,” said students who graduated from the nursing program.
“I’m just excited to be finally done and graduated,” said Emely Melendez-Munguia, a graduating senior who earned a BSN, after the pinning ceremony on Friday.
Melendez-Munguia said her class voted for Dr. Karen Weeks to do the pinning for all the students.
Melendez-Munguia plans to join the U.S. Air Force as a nurse, following graduation from JMU. Melendez-Munguia was part of a special program that trained students in delivering primary care in rural areas, she said.
There were only a handful of students in that cohort for rural primary care, she said.
The school of nursing conferred 114 bachelor of nursing degrees, 20 RN to BSN degrees and 30 master of science in nursing degrees, a press release from the university said.
Xaiver Williams, a graduating senior from Hampton, served for two years as the student representative to JMU’s board of visitors.
Williams is a music major, with an elementary education concentration and a focus in elementary instrumentation. Williams graduated with the College of Visual and Performing Arts at JMU.
Williams said he plans to attend the University of Georgia, to continue his education in university administration. Williams said one of his proudest contributions to the board of visitors role was his idea to have a “half-time” celebration for all JMU students. The event, which came to fruition, occurred halfway through a semester and included outdoor games and treats on the quad, Williams said.
Williams sat at the commencement ceremonies for all the colleges, which took place at the Atlantic Union Bank Center at the university, along with the JMU Board of Visitors.
