Starting Aug. 16, all James Madison University employees will be required to wear masks on campus while indoors and in close proximity to others regardless of their COVID-19 vaccination status, the school announced on its website Monday.
Also, on Monday, the school updated its student mask frequently asked questions page, which now reads that students will also be required to wear masks while on campus.
"Everyone, vaccinated or unvaccinated, is expected to wear a mask while indoors in public spaces on university owned or leased property and while in the presence of others," the FAQ reads. "This mask requirement does not apply to private work places, such as any office, work area or employment meeting space that is not open to the public in the normal course of business.
According to a letter signed by JMU President Jonathan Alger and other high-ranking administrators directed toward employees, officials hope the masking guidelines will be temporary.
“It is our hope that being vigilant at the beginning of the semester will yield positive results for our entire community,” the letter read. “Our objective continues to be to maintain the health and safety of our students, faculty, staff, and local community …”
The change comes days after Gov. Ralph Northam signed Executive Order No. 18, which required all nonvaccinated “executive branch employees” — including state college employees — to be masked while working on site.
“While these procedures reflecting the Governor’s new mandates are more stringent than our plans from earlier this summer, they are the appropriate and needed response to the current conditions,” the email stated.
Previously, James Madison announced that employees who work on campus were expected to be vaccinated with the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine by Aug. 23 or have their first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine by the same day with the second dose by Sept. 20. Unvaccinated employees were allowed to submit medical exemptions, religious exemptions or “undisclosed personal reason” exemptions.
According to the James Madison University COVID-19 dashboard, 72.8% of employees are either fully or partially vaccinated, with less than 1% having signed exemption waivers. However, 27.1% have not reported their vaccination status as of Monday.
JMU students are also required to get the vaccine with the same exemptions. Students who choose not to get inoculated against the virus must complete an “assumption of risk form” that will require them to wear masks on campus and abide by other mitigations strategies.
As of Monday, 70.7% of students are either fully or partially vaccinated, according to the school’s dashboard, with 6.3% having signed waivers and 23% of students not reporting their status. In May, the school announced that students were required to upload their proof of vaccination or exemption forms to MyJMUChart by July 8.
(1) comment
Masks do not stop the virus. Wearing masks do absolutely nothing to protect you and nothing to protect any one else. Anyone who tells you otherwise is lying to you.
A healthy immune system will kill Covid the second it enters your body, keep it healthy by taking multi vitamins with Vitamin D and Zinc every day.
