On Friday, James Madison University announced the hiring of Anthony Matos as its new chief of university police.
Matos, who retired from the Fairfax County Police Department as a Major, served as the director of the Campus Public Safety Institute for the Consortium of Universities of the Washington Metropolitan Area. There, he trained campus police officers with a focus on community relationships and ethical, integrity-based policing.
Matos is a member of the Hispanic American Police Command Officers’ Association.
“I’m looking forward to collaborating with students, university officials and the community at-large to promote the safety, well-being and quality of life for everyone in the JMU community,” said Matos in a news release.
The JMU police department consists of 45 officers.
— Staff Reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.