Students at James Madison University will be able to explore the past, present and future of the Earth’s climate this fall with a new climate science minor at the university.
Geography professor Mary Kimsey and geology professor Bill Lukens, the program coordinators, alongside a myriad of other award-winning professors, will teach students about aspects connected to the climate, like natural disasters, paleoclimatology and oceanography.
Kimsey said while JMU has an environmental studies minor, it's not the same as studying the science of the Earth’s climate. The newly introduced minor has been in the works for over a year, Kimsey said, and it was just recently approved for students to start taking in the fall. The program will live in the College of Integrated Science and Engineering and the College of Science and Mathematics.
The minor will require a total of 18 credits, including an introductory lecture and lab, three courses on a variety of climate-related topics, one class focused on analytical skills and other climate-related courses. Students will have 24 courses to choose from and will be able to participate in research and internships.
Some of the professors who will teach the minor include paleoclimatologist Kristen St. John, who’s studied seafloor sediments in the Arctic. Mace Bentley, another professor who won a $450,000 grant for studying lightning, and Lukens, who has studied ape evolution and their ecosystems in eastern Africa.
“So there are a lot of faculty who are very enthusiastic and very knowledgeable about the topic,” Kimsey said.
Some students have been waiting on the arrival of the new minor, which Kimsey said will not only give students interested in climate science credentials for their resume but will also help disseminate important information to the broader community.
“There is a tremendous amount of research going on at the global level, and it's so hard to keep up because so much is going on,” Kimsey said. “So, the science is there. But it's not sifting down to the basic population, to civil society. And when you have an uneducated society, they don't know who to believe.”
If JMU students are knowledgeable about climate science issues, Kismey said they’ll be able to educate their friends, families and even other students in schools. Kimsey said even when she teaches overviews of climate science, many students tell her they’ve never heard some of the information before.
“It’s so important,” Kimsey said. “We've got to change our ways, but people won't think about changing their ways or have any interest in changing ways until they really know the impacts of our life on the natural world. And so things like this minor, I think, are critical to helping with the education aspect of it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.