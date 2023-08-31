With the cut of a ribbon in Taylor Hall Tuesday afternoon, James Madison University launched its JMU VALOR Resource Center, a new home for military-connect community members and a unique partnership with the Virginia Department of Veteran Services.
The resource center, tucked into the student hang-out space Taylor Down Under, will house JMU VALOR, a group that supports military-connected students, faculty and staff, the Student Veterans Association and includes massage chairs, snacks and other resources.
The resource center will also serve as a permanent office location for the VA Department of Veteran Services, the only school in Virginia with this type of partnership in place, Vice President for Student Affairs Tim Miller said.
The space officially opened with a ceremony on Tuesday, where JMU leadership and students involved with the new center spoke about its importance. JMU President Jonathan Alger said the hub will serve students, faculty, staff and community members outside of JMU who are connected to the military.
“We hope that this will feel like home,” Alger said, “that it will create that welcoming atmosphere for these students and families who … will help all of us to develop an even greater appreciation for this great country that we live in and for the democracy that is so precious to all of us.”
Miller said the relationship between JMU Valor and the VA Department of Veteran Services was “a mix of luck … and effort by everybody to make it happen.”
JMU had talked with the department after hearing from students who struggled to get to the offices in Staunton, Charlottesville and Front Royal, Miller said. After Veteran Services staff came in one day to meet with students, the idea for the partnership formed.
“They were excited,” Miller said. “It works great for us. It gives our students that access but also will open us up to the rest of the community.”
The support for the military community at JMU started years ago when political science professor Jennifer Taylor and former director of JMU X-Labs Nick Swayne started JMU VALOR, Miller said. They eventually handed it off to student affairs because they felt like it would be a better fit. Miller, whose dad was in the military, automatically said yes.
Miller said the resource center happened with the help of the Student Veterans Association, Student Affairs and JMU VALOR, in addition to funding through Madison Trust and other donors like AT&T.
Jake Nadler, the vice president of the Student Veterans Association and a veteran himself, said helping to create the center was a lot of fun because JMU listened to student veterans.
“It's nice that we get to kind of drive the car, and then everybody else is just there to really support us, which is phenomenal,” Nadler said. “So, being here now, it's pretty amazing because I feel like it's been about two years in the making.”
Nadler said the center will serve as a space for relationships to form within the JMU military community and that their long-term goal is to continue to foster relationships and provide a space where anyone can find someone they can relate to.
“Relationships in all capacities are the backbone of our human experience,” Nadler said. “We want this new space to give our members every opportunity to make connections and bond over similar experiences. After all, whether we realize it or not, we are all connected through the paths that we walk in life.”
