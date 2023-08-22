In Batavia, Illinois, a small rectangular box with a screen emitting a blue, glowing light all the way from James Madison University is tucked into slightly larger mechanical boxes. Those boxes are just one component that makes up a 50-foot-diameter magnetic ring with the goal of better understanding some of the most basic building blocks of our world.
That magnetic ring and the international collaboration of scientists behind it recently announced that they achieved a more precise measurement of one of those basic building blocks — with the help of a JMU professor and his students.
The sheer magnitude of the experiment and the small, complicated components that exist to make it work almost mimic particle physics. Each has elements that are often broken down into smaller and smaller parts that work together to make the big picture.
This experiment, the Muon g-2 experiment at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory, is studying one of these tiny parts, called muons. Muons are “fundamental particles that are similar to electrons but about 200 times as massive,” according to Fermilab.
In 2021, the Muon g-2 experiment revealed that these particles behaved in a way not predicted by the Standard Model of particle physics. This year, the Fermilab found an experimental result of a property of muons, called the anomalous magnetic moment, that was more precise than the first result.
The results, JMU Physics Professor Kevin Giovanetti said, have dramatically improved the understanding of that property of the particle. The results announced this August strengthen the 2021 results, setting up a clash between theoretical physics and experiments, according to Fermilab.
“Most scientists are much more pleased to find something that breaks our understanding [of physics] at the stage that we’re at,” Giovanetti said. “That’s what makes this experiment so interesting. It has the ability to basically do what has been called ‘breaking the Standard Model.’”
Although the most recent results didn’t truly break the Standard Model, it gave a precise measurement that informs theory in a powerful way, Giovanetti said.
The experiment involved over 100 people, with the lab in Illinois needing to be staffed 24 hours a day. Participating in the experiment and understanding these small parts was a “massive undertaking,” Giovanetti explained.
The power management systems with those blue-glowing screens for particle detectors, created with the help of JMU students, was the beginning of JMU’s contribution to the project, Giovanetti explained. JMU’s contribution was funded, in part, by the National Science Foundation. This year, one of Giovanetti’s undergraduate students, Jeff Storey, helped to study the magnetic field within that 50-foot ring.
“I used to tell people I’m going to drive the robots or we’re going into the lab at 9 p.m. over the summer when the campus is abandoned to drive a robot in Illinois,” Storey explained.
Storey said even having a small contribution to the experiment was amazing.
“Just to be able to contribute in some way to an undertaking that is as important as breaking the Standard Model of physics is incredible,” Storey said. “It might be a once-in-a-lifetime thing no matter who you are, so that’s really exciting.”
Giovanetti said the challenge of trying to understand all of the science behind the experiment and the instrumentation was his favorite part of being involved.
“There are people that you would call geniuses involved. I’m not a genius. I’m a passionate researcher,” Giovanetti said. “It’s just unbelievable — the ingredients are so awesome and so challenging. And you just think to yourself, ‘Wow, somebody’s going to explain this stuff to me, as long as I … make a contribution, then I can try to figure this stuff out.’”
Everyone working on the project was hard working and collaborative, Storey said, and willing to explain difficult topics.
“It’s a little bit like walking into the middle of the conversation among people who are just talking about things that are just a million miles above your head but also are extremely nice,” Storey said.
These contributions, Storey and Giovanetti said, may have an impact on science down the road. To explain, Storey used the anecdote of James Clerk Maxwell doing demonstrations of how an electrical current would change the direction of a compass.
“At one of these demonstrations, someone came up and was like, ‘What is it good for?’ And he said, ‘Of what use is a newborn baby?’” Storey explained. “And, you know, of what use is the anomalous magnetic moment of the muon? I don’t know, but maybe 300 years from now, we can go to another galaxy or a wormhole .. Who knows? But if you don’t ever figure it out, you’re never going to know.”
