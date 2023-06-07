Campbell Fortune, a 19-year-old, was charged with three counts of negligent homicide, among other charges, in relation to a car crash that killed three JMU students and injured another in February.
The crash occurred in Hardy County, West Virginia, overnight Feb. 3. According to a press release from the Hardy County Sheriff’s Office following the crash, the vehicle was traveling south on West Virginia Route 259 coming from Paradise City Club before it left the roadway and struck a tree.
Three JMU students — John "Luke" Fergusson, a sophomore media arts & design major from Richmond; Nicholas Troutman, a sophomore business management major from Richmond; and Joshua Mardis, a sophomore communication studies major from Williamsburg — were killed in the crash. The other two students in the car, Fortune and Baird Weisleder, were both injured but survived the crash. Fortune was also a JMU student. All five students were Pi Beta Chi (PBX) fraternity members.
Fortune was the driver and was charged with three counts of negligent homicide, reckless driving, underage possession of alcohol, no proof of insurance and speeding, according to the Hardy County Magistrate’s Office. This was first reported by Richmond TV station WTKR.
According to The Breeze and WTKR, Hardy County Sheriff Steven Dawson confirmed that Fortune wasn’t driving while intoxicated. The sheriff was unavailable when contacted by the Daily News-Record. The Breeze reported that Dawson would be meeting with prosecutors on Wednesday and that Fortune’s court date has not yet been set.
