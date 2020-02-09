Luciano Benjamin, a senior at James Madison University, is running as a Democrat for Harrisonburg City Council.
As the son of an Army veteran and an Argentinian immigrant, Benjamin said on his website, his platform celebrates the city’s diversity, and the central points of his campaign are accessible affordable housing and addressing the climate crisis.
The website says Benjamin plans to incorporate more environmentally conscious initiatives in Harrisonburg, including altering the public transportation system to better accommodate “all of us, not just students.” He also lists the need for better recycling and composting plans in the city.
On his website, Benjamin said being raised in a historic neighborhood is the backbone of his ideals.
“Luciano spent much of his early childhood being raised in the neighborhood across from where Cesar Chavez was raised in Oxnard, California. Chavez’s legacy has had a profound impact on Luciano’s life,” the website says. “Every day Luciano seeks to honor the legacy of those who came before him, both in his own family and those in his community.”
Benjamin announced his candidacy on Feb. 3 in English, Spanish and Arabic in a Facebook post. On Friday, Luciano hosted a campaign kickoff at Court Square.
At JMU, Benjamin is earning his bachelor’s degree in political science with a minor in middle eastern communities and migrations. He is due to graduate in the spring.
