After a summer of storytelling through writing, collage making and movement, students will share their artwork and stories from “Dreams Unfolding,” a summer art workshop at an art exhibit at Eastern Mennonite University this Sunday.

The camp, run by Church World Service and James Madison University, gave high schoolers who are members of the refugee community an opportunity to explore different forms of art and storytelling while introducing them to the world of higher education.

The camp, set up in three parts, had the students tell their stories through writing, creating a collage with photography and magazines and movement and dance.

Elisabeth Kvernen, a media arts and design professor at JMU who helped run the camp, said students explored their individual stories in a variety of ways, from physical journeys traveling to different countries to their love of sports. Kvernen said one of the best parts was getting to know the students.

“They're really cool people and have, just very different stories from each other,” Kvernen said. “Not all just related to being a refugee but just like experiencing Harrisonburg from their perspective, so that was my favorite.”

The final art exhibit, which will be held on the main floor of the Sadie Hartzler Library at EMU from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, will help share the students’ art and stories with the local community, Kvernen said.

“One of the things I'm excited about with people coming to the event is … that they will see the support of the community and see their value to the community,” Kvernen said. “There's a bit of a difference between doing it in a classroom setting where it's just your peers and within a community setting where it's more formal, and they start to see like, ‘Oh, people actually care about this.’”

The camp was also an opportunity for the students to explore new opportunities in higher education and new career paths.

“I hope that they were able to see new avenues open to them through this, that maybe they could become an artist, or writer, or dancer,” Kvernen said. “But this opens a new avenue, at least for exploring and telling their story.”