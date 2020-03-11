James Madison University has announced it will be moving its classes online in response to the national coronavirus outbreak, according to the university web site.
Earlier today, the World Health Organization characterized COVID-19, commonly referred to as corona, a pandemic.
James Madison University students are on spring break this week, and they will not be required to return for classes in favor of online courses until at least April 5, according to a news release.
"While there are no COVID-19 cases in the JMU community at this time, it has become necessary for the university to take further steps to support public safety," the release states.
On Feb. 29, the university closed its spring semesters programs in Italy, spring break program to Japan, and two short-term summer programs in China, according to a university press release.
"While the university will remain open and continue to offer services to students (e.g. Counseling Center and University Health Center), JMU will not hold in-person classes the week of March 16. Beginning March 23, most JMU classes will move online until at least April 5," the website said.
The release says the university will be canceling or postponing all events hosted at JMU’s facilities, including the Forbes Center, between Monday and at least April 5. Athletics events, as of now, won't be impacted, though the school said it remains in contact with the NCAA and the Colonial Athletic Association.
Dining facilities will continue to operate, the release says.
Students from another local institution, Blue Ridge Community College, are also on spring break this week.
The college's public relations director Bridget Baylor said staff has been regularly meeting for planning and that measures have been taken to protect against the outbreak, such as increased cleaning of surfaces such as doorknobs and keyboards. Baylor said BRCC is monitoring the situation and watching what other schools are doing.
Abbie Parkhurst, a spokesperson for Bridgewater College, said school staff is having yet another meeting this afternoon regarding the school's response to the coronavirus situation. She said they have been meeting in the past as well to address the school's response to the illness.
The University of Virginia earlier today announced that it would be moving its classes online as for the "foreseeable future" classes on campus will not be held, according to a university press release.
Keep checking DNROnline.com for more on this breaking news story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.