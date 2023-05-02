WINCHESTER — Eighty-one area companies will be recruiting and hiring new employees next week at The Employer Expo in Winchester.
The event, now in its fifth year, is being sponsored by the Workforce Initiative Board, which is comprised of government, education and business leaders in Winchester and Frederick, Clarke, Warren and Shenandoah counties.
Vanessa Santiago, business and community development manager for the Winchester Economic Development Department, said expo attendees will be able to meet with representatives from a wide range of local companies who will be offering both white-collar and blue-collar jobs, some of which do not require professional certification, a college degree or prior experience.
"We have the first hour [from 1 to 2 p.m.] separated just for high school seniors," Santiago said, but the remainder of the four-hour expo, scheduled for 2 to 6 p.m. May 10 in Jim Barnett Park's War Memorial Building, will be open to everyone free of charge.
In addition to on-site job interviews, The Employer Expo will offer free workshops designed to teach attendees how to create a basic resume and fill out a job application. There will also be an opportunity to participate in a mock interview to learn the best way to present yourself to prospective employers and take a course to sharpen your job-finding skills.
As an incentive, Santiago said everyone who attends a workshop will be entered into drawings for multiple $1,000 professional development scholarships that can help recipients further their education or professional training.
"A man last year took the job application workshop, got in the drawings and won a thousand dollars," Santiago said. "He enrolled at Laurel Ridge [Community College], and he also got hired at the job fair by First Bank and he's still working there after almost a year."
Free headshots will also be taken at The Employer Expo so attendees can have a professional photo to attach to their resumes.
Santiago said a high number of previous expo attendees spoke Spanish but not English, so organizers are bringing in more translators this year to help them better communicate with potential employers.
"A majority of my volunteers are bilingual," she said.
The Employer Expo will offer more than just job-finding services, Santiago said. Several nonprofits and community service agencies — including United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley, Winchester Department of Social Services, Virginia Employment Commission and others — will also be on hand for people who want to work but need help with transportation, obtaining food and clothing, seeking government benefits and more.
"We're closing the gap and building the future workforce," Santiago said.
If you would like to attend the expo but are worried about making a positive impression during an on-site job interview, organizers have that covered, too. Santiago said the Horizon Goodwill Industries Resource Center at 2 N. Cameron St., Winchester, will provide free consultations to anyone who wants to hone their interview techniques and evaluate their skills, abilities and strengths prior to the expo. If interested, call 540-773-5998 or email Sarah Hoffman at shoffman@goodwill-hgi.org.
To learn more about The Employer Expo, scheduled for 2 to 6 p.m. May 10 in Jim Barnett Park's War Memorial building, visit https://bit.ly/4262qAQ.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.