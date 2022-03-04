NEW MARKET — Not all artists paint.
Jon Henry, a social practice artist, said he once made art by selling chicken eggs.
Before earning master’s degrees in art from New York University and James Madison University, Henry was a self-proclaimed “huckster.” To pay for expensive art textbooks, Henry took produce from his family’s farm to sell closer to big cities like Washington, D.C.
Henry worked to get the best price for each product and find the “sweet spot” of pricing to sell: what customers would pay for a given product that would make the greatest return for Henry.
In 2019, Henry, who grew up in a farming family in Rappahannock County, said he wanted to explore labels like “Pasture Raised,” “Predator Friendly” and “Carbon Neutral."
He set out to source chicken eggs that came with every label possible. He eventually found eggs that were certified “locally-pastured, organic, soy-free, non-GMO, predator-friendly, humanely raised and carbon neutral,” and they were sold in compostable and recycled cartons.
He knew how much eggs usually sold for and he knew what labels were most desirable, but wanted to explore what it would look like to take the labels to the extreme.
The resulting eggs featured Henry’s signature atop each one and were included in an installation for the Arts Council of the Valley in Harrisonburg. The resulting price, from the work that went into all the certifications, was around $13 per dozen eggs.
“Even my roadside stand in the suburbs of D.C. couldn’t handle egg prices above $3,” Henry wrote in an article that detailed the project.
In the 2021 book, “The New Farmer’s Almanac, Volume V: Grand Land Plan,” published by grassroots modern farming group Greenhorns, Henry wrote an article about the intersection of being an artist and his latest endeavor of opening a grocery and gift store in downtown New Market.
Jon Henry General Store opened in 2018 in the historic Abbie Henkel House on North Congress Street, across from the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation building, which also houses the New Market Area Chamber of Commerce.
The store, which focuses on local and fair-trade products, fills the entire main floor of the historic building.
Narrow, red double doors open into the wallpapered main hall, which connects to rooms on the left and right. Built like a typical house, the space was used as a dry goods store before in its history, according to the Jon Henry General Store website.
A passage lit by wall sconces leads straight ahead to the store’s cooler space, which contains fresh and frozen Virginia meat, dairy, eggs, seafood and produce. Much of the meat, fresh produce and some of the store’s other goods come from Jumpin Run Farm in Mount Jackson. Jumpin Run is Henry’s family’s farm.
To the left of the main hall is grocery space, with Heritage Virginia Mills stone-ground grains, baked goods, fresh produce and vegan dairy alternatives.
To the right of the carved wood banister, past the green-carpeted staircase, is a section that carries gifts, vegan snacks, beverages and more Virginia-made sauces, honey and preserves.
Some of the brands it offers are the Virginia Chutney Co., part of Rappahannock County-based Turner Foods, and products with the Virginia’s Finest check mark. It also offers Copernicus Toys and Gifts, a wholesale STEM toy company in Charlottesville.
Henry, 32, wears glasses, a blue Carhartt zip-up jacket with the Jon Henry General Store logo on it and hiking boots. An imposing figure with a low voice, Henry fills the main hallway of the store.
In a garishly carpeted storage area of the next-door building, which was recently purchased by Henry and his family, he sits down to talk.
The long, rectangular room is mostly empty and cast in darkness from the thick, red drapes covering a semicircle of windows. These were left over from the space’s previous use as a venue for funeral services.
In a woven chair in front of the windows, Henry described how he struggled to marry working as an artist and working as a store owner before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020.
When he started in 2018, Henry had a lot to learn about running a business full time, he said.
“When we opened, it seemed cool to have an old-timey cash register,” Henry said. “And then it’s like, 'Oh wait, we run a business.' I need a [point-of-sale system] where I can know what’s happening and have reports created.”
As the pandemic took hold, Henry said his shop allowed him to stay engaged on social issues like poverty and food access, and keep the critical and curatorial eye of an artist.
“They say the first five years of owning a business is the hardest,” Henry said. “Your first five years, with part of that being two years of a pandemic, is super stressful.”
For Henry, the start of the pandemic coincided with opportunities to start accepting SNAP and EBT cards.
“By happenstance, going into the pandemic, that was a pretty good business decision, but also a good community decision,” Henry said. “Where everyone’s lives were turned topsy-turvy.”
Henry, who’s passionate about fairer access to nutritious food, said having a SNAP program added demand for his store, which transitioned from mainly a gift shop to mainly a grocery store with a large gift offering.
Jon Henry General Store is one of a handful of grocery stores in the commonwealth to be a part of the Virginia Fresh Match program, which evolved from offering SNAP.
A federally funded program, the Virginia Fresh Match program doubles the value of SNAP benefits when they are used to buy fresh Virginia fruits and vegetables, seeds and plants that grow food.
“You’re never going to find us in a Kroger,” said Elizabeth Borst, co-lead of Virginia Fresh Match.
The program started with farmers markets and expanded to a few grocery stores, including the Friendly City Food Co-op in Harrisonburg.
Henry said offering Virginia Fresh Match has allowed him to tie his business with doing social good, because he can offer asset-limited people a more nutritious “bang” for every dollar of SNAP benefits.
“It’s a win-win where farmers get more money for their produce and the consumer gets more healthy food,” Henry said. “It’s an incentive to shift people away from just getting candy, soda and chips, [which are usually cheaper].”
Henry’s business connects with numerous local farmers, including Matthew Knicely from outside of Harrisonburg, who supplies wholesale honey. Henry created the marketing for the honey and sells it.
“I package it and [Henry] markets it,” Knicely said. “It has made a new income stream, but [the honey] is a very small business right now.”
Henry also has a Community Supported Agriculture program, which he calls a "food box program." The program is for community members to buy in on fresh bounty from local farms, receiving boxes of whatever is growing in season.
“It solves a lot of issues for a lot of different people,” Henry said. “It supports small business, and it keeps money local.”
It's called the food box program instead of a CSA because Henry said the acronym would be confusing in New Market, which has strong ties to the Civil War and where CSA could be assumed to refer to the Confederate States of America.
“Everyone was confused because they thought it was something to do with the battlefield,” Henry said. “People were thinking we were selling like Civil War-themed food. The Civil War is much more talked about [here].”
Henry said the historic information has inspired him to dig deeper into the area’s history and how it plays into people with different identities in his artwork.
“As an artist, I’m like, wait, let’s pull that string a little more. What does it mean that the first Jewish person died in the Civil War [in New Market] and what side were they fighting on, and how does that complicate things?” Henry said.
Curating different brands in his store is another way Henry said his artist side emerges in the store. When a product isn’t picked because it’s from Virginia, it’s because it ties in with another of Henry’s causes, like fair trade or low waste. Some of the products, like the store’s wide selection of crazy socks, are just for fun.
The store, approaching its four-year anniversary, hasn’t quite hit the end of the dreaded first five years Henry mentioned. Even with two of the first four years being in the pandemic, Henry said the crisis helped him decide what the business would stand for.
Inventory, meanwhile, has more than doubled, and Henry said he’s building business acumen to match his art chops.
