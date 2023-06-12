NEW MARKET — Thanks to a $50,000 grant from the Virginia Department of Agriculture through the Virginia Food Access Investment Fund program and Consumer Services, Jon Henry General Store in New Market has created a plant and produce pavilion.
The general store, located at 9383 Congress St., is now able to expand its ability to sell plants and produce to the public.
“It’s been going really well. It’s definitely meeting our expectations,” said Jon Henry, the store’s owner. “We’re still figuring it out and growing into it.”
Construction on the 40-by-30-foot pavilion began in mid-April and took about three days to complete, Henry said.
The project came to life in the fall of 2022, when Henry purchased the old Theis Funeral Home property next door at 9377 N. Congress St.
Initially, Henry said he was only interested in using the space for additional parking. But after placing some plants and flowers out for sale in the open yard of the property, he said the idea for the pavilion came about.
“What we wanted to do was basically do an addition to the store because we’ve kind of outgrown the space,” Henry explained.
Soon after acquiring the property next door, Henry and his staff began the grant process, knowing they were going to be looking for an upgrade from the open yard.
“We weren’t 100% sure that we were going to get the funds, but we actually took a loan on (the project) and signed a memorandum of understanding with the state saying that if we don’t get the award money that we would front it ourselves. We assumed all the liability and started early,” Henry said. “So, it was very reassuring to find out that we were awarded the funds.”
Jon Henry General Store is one of four main stores in the state that offers Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Electronic Benefits Transfer and Virginia Fresh Match, according to Henry.
That made the general store’s proposal more enticing to the state, he said.
“We really focused in on a niche with federal and state programming. That’s one of the things the state really appreciated,” Henry added.
Some folks aren’t aware you can use your SNAP benefits to buy plants, Henry said. On top of that, Virginia Fresh Match will then match plant sales. So, according to Henry, if someone purchases a plant that’s 50% off, that’s thanks to Virginia Fresh Match.
With that, Henry said if someone purchases a six-pack of tomatoes for $3, that’s six tomatoes that will cost $1.50. In theory, he said, that plant will produce about 10 pounds of tomatoes, giving the customer roughly 60 pounds of tomatoes for $1.50.
“When we work with the state, they were really appreciative of that kind of thing,” he said.
The 1,200-square-foot pavilion, which sits beside the 2,000-square-foot grocery store, will also house cooking and health demonstrations through (SNAP) Education.
The pavilion also features plastic mesh curtains that will allow workers to enclose the space during cold nights.
In addition to paying for the construction costs of the pavilion, part of the funds from the $50,000 will be used to hire multi-lingual staff and to continue the bus token program, which increases accessibility for individuals without personal transportation to use ShenGo for free visits to and from the store, Henry said.
This story originally ran special to The Northern Virginia Daily.
