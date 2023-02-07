WOODSTOCK — A judge has tossed out a Shenandoah County supervisor’s invasion of privacy charge that a prosecutor called a “retaliatory” move by the elected official’s accuser that lacked standing.
Woodstock attorney Bradley Pollack appeared in Augusta County General District Court for a hearing on his misdemeanor count of invasion of privacy. Pollack represents District 3 on the Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors.
Retired Judge Lucretia Carrico dismissed Pollack’s charge, which stemmed from a local resident’s complaint filed last summer. The resident, Michael Donovan, identified Keezletown resident David Briggman as co-defendant. Briggman stood charged with a dozen misdemeanors, including computer-related offenses, some stemming from Donovan’s complaints. Carrico also dismissed all charges against Briggman.
Pollack said by email on Friday that he had no comment at this time.
Augusta County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney William T. Sukovich filed a motion on Thursday ahead of the hearing asking the court to dismiss the charge against Pollack by order of nolle prosequi by which the prosecutor indicates he does not seek to pursue the case further.
Sukovich presented background information “regarding the acrimony between the people involved in this case” with his motion.
Augusta County couple Michael Donovan and Richard Moore serve as principals in a business named Nexus. Briggman worked for Nexus several years ago but, since leaving the business, he and the principals have been engaged in a long-standing feud, the motion states. Soon after Briggman left Nexus, he was cited for petit larceny, obtained through a citizen complaint, for taking a roll of paper towels and a surge protector from the business, the motion states.
A law firm hired Briggman on Sept. 19, 2019 to serve civil papers on Moore. Briggman used a video he recorded to capture his interaction with Moore that occurred in a Starbucks drive-through in Staunton. The video shows Briggman handing civil papers through an open window of Moore’s vehicle to the intended recipient, the motion states. Moore and Donovan then went to a magistrate where Moore swore out a criminal complaint, alleging assault and battery by Briggman.
The Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney for Staunton dismissed the assault and battery charge because the video evidence did not match the complaint, the motion states. The prosecutor’s office then charged Moore with perjury for having falsely sworn in the complaint. Moore’s charge is pending in Augusta County Circuit Court where Briggman likely is to be called as a witness, the motion states.
“For his part, Mr. Briggman has used his social media accounts to make public his dislike of Moore and Donovan,” the motion states. “For quite a while, he would post about them on a daily basis.
“These posts included filings from any of the multiple lawsuits and government actions Moore, Donovan and Nexus were defending,” the motion states. “They also repeated references to the extensive felony criminal histories of both Moore and Donovan.”
The motion goes on to state: “Additionally, Mr. Briggman engaged in reprehensible online conduct on at least one occasion when, using social media, he inquired as to whether Mr. Moore’s father had ‘died of cancer yet.’” Mr. Briggman, at the time, was aware that Mr. Moore’s father was, in fact, suffering from cancer, the motion states. Mr. Briggman also referred to Moore as “Little Dick” on at least one occasion, the motion states.
Donovan alleges that Pollack used a computer to invade his privacy by allowing Briggman to use his login credentials to access the circuit court online system. Donovan alleges that Briggman posted a sealed circuit court opinion letter on his social media page. Sealed files are not accessible through the online system. The letter indicated it should be sealed. The clerk’s office had not immediately sealed the letter.
“Regardless, this is not conduct the statute seeks to prevent, and is clearly retaliatory,” the motion states. “Based on the facts above, the Commonwealth moves to nolle prosequi this charge due (to) it appearing ... retaliatory in nature and the criminal complaint failing to allege criminal behavior.”
Donovan stated in a criminal complaint dated Aug. 19 that Briggman used Pollack’s log-in credentials for Officer of the Court Remote Access on June 30 to retrieve the opinion letter in the case of Commonwealth v. Richard Moore. Donovan claims Briggman harmed his family by distributing the letter via Facebook.
Meanwhile, Donovan and Moore face jury trials in December for charges of obtaining money by fraud and exploiting a mentally incapacitated person. Authorities accuse Donovan and Moore of exploiting Zachary Cruz, a relative of Nikolas Cruz, the man convicted in the Feb. 14, 2018 mass shooting of 17 people at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida. Online media reports have said Donovan and Moore offered to let Zachary Cruz move in with them in their Augusta County home.
Pollack has defended Duane Chapman, the television personality also known as Dog the Bounty Hunter, in a federal lawsuit filed in November 2021 in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia. Donovan, Moore and Zachary Cruz filed the lawsuit against Chapman, Briggman, Lyssa Chapman, Lindsay Combs and Jane Collins. A federal judge dismissed the suit on June 7.
