A Rockingham County judge found a Bridgewater police officer accused of accessing a person’s identifying information illegally guilty Tuesday.
Judge Christopher Collins found Christopher Earman, 46, guilty of misdemeanor invasion of privacy using a computer during a trial in Rockingham County General District Court.
She issued a $100 fine.
Earman’s attorney, Aaron Cook, said he planned to appeal the case to Rockingham County Circuit Court.
The investigation began when Trooper Benjamin Jamerson of the Virginia State Police received a report from Chief Joe Simmons.
Jamerson testified that a Staunton woman contacted the Bridgewater Police Department stating that she and her husband had been separated. The woman told police that her husband stopped by her home and noticed a Jeep parked in her driveway.
He said the husband sent a photograph of the license plate to Earman and asked him to run the plate through his Virginia Criminal Information Network terminal inside his police vehicle.
The VCIN report returned personal information, including the vehicle owner’s social security number and driver's license.
The Rockingham County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office recused itself from the case. Staunton Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Cassondra Baber is serving as a special prosecutor.
Baber told Collins that simply accessing the information, whether he reviewed it or not, was enough for a conviction.
Cook disagreed. He argued that Earman never specifically looked at the personal information outlined in state code, such as the social security number. He told Collins that Earman was specifically looking for the Jeep’s owner name only.
Earman testified to the same thing.
“I looked for the name to see whether it was male or female,” Earman testified.
Earman is still employed by the town, but not in a law enforcement role currently, Simmons said in November.
