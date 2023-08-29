WOODSTOCK — The Florida woman charged with killing a Strasburg resident in July faces a preliminary hearing in November.
Cristina Sanchez Landon appeared in the Shenandoah County General District Court on Friday, via video while incarcerated at the Rappahannock-Shenandoah-Warren Regional Jail. Landon, 56, of Panama City, is charged with second-degree murder in Patricia Walker’s death on July 3. Landon remains held in jail custody without bond.
Landon’s attorneys, David Hensley and Ryan Nuzzo, had asked the court to schedule a bond hearing for Friday. The attorneys withdrew their motion the day before the hearing.
Shenandoah County Assistant Commonwealth Attorney Gregory Porter represented the prosecutor’s office.
Judge Amy B. Tisinger scheduled a preliminary hearing for Nov. 3. Tisinger said that Commonwealth’s Attorney Amanda Wiseley can contact the court “if there’s a real reason that she has a conflict” with that date. The court has limited dates available in November. Porter told the judge that Wiseley preferred that the court set the hearing for later in November.
“The only other thing that I just thought of was the fact there’s a rather significant event taking place the following Tuesday that she’s involved in — an election” Porter said. “I mean it’s --”
“That is not going to be my consideration here,” Tisinger said.
“I understand,” Porter said.
Wiseley is running for re-election against challenger Elizabeth Cooper. Election Day is Nov. 7.
“The problem is ... this is a severe case,” Tisinger said. “I’m not saying it’s not going get continued for other reasons, maybe evidentiary ... There might be all kinds of reasons but I’m just looking at what I have.”
Tisinger noted that she prefers to schedule preliminary hearings on Fridays.
“The problem is I am not doing this on Tuesdays where I have 400 to 600 cases and I’m not putting it on Mondays where I have civil dockets in the afternoon,” Tisinger said. “This has to be a Friday case.”
Authorities remain tight-lipped about the case, releasing only a few details.
Strasburg police found Walker deceased at 442 Pleasant View Drive on July 3. The Office of the State Medical Examiner ruled the death a homicide and that Walker died from multiple injuries. Strasburg Police Chief Wayne Sager has said that Walker and Landon “were acquaintances through mutual family connections.”
Maryland state police found Landon in Salisbury three days later. Authorities extradited Landon a week after the incident and she was booked at the regional jail and held without bond, court records show.
A judge ordered the affidavit for the search warrant police executed at the Pleasant View Drive residence sealed for months. The affidavit could provide details about the case while the search warrant may show what police collected from the scene.
Police did not file a written criminal complaint with the charging documents in the general district court. A written complaint may have provided details about the case. Magistrates use information in written criminal complaints at the time of booking to determine if the suspect should receive a bond. A magistrate’s checklist to determine bail often refers to a criminal complaint under “weight of the evidence.” Landon’s checklist states “unknown” for weight of the evidence.
Sager said in an email last week that the arresting officer gave the magistrate that information orally, so no written complaint is filed.
This story originally ran in The Northern Virginia Daily.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.