WOODSTOCK — A Shenandoah County man accused of shooting and killing a dog with a crossbow will face trial in March.
Donald Mace, 36, of Basye, appeared in Shenandoah County Circuit Court on Wednesday charged with one count of torturing an animal causing death and one count of discharging a firearm or missile within or at a building or dwelling.
Harrisonburg attorney David Saliba represents Mace. Warren County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Neal Knudsen serves as special prosecutor in the case. Shenandoah County Commonwealth’s Attorney Amanda Wiseley had Knudsen appointed special prosecutor after she said Mace made threats against her and her family, according to court documents.
Judge Daryl L. Funk set Mace’s trial for March 31. Mace has waived his right to speedy trial.
Authorities accuse Mace of shooting his pit bull with a crossbow after the dog bit a friend visiting his home on Nov. 8, 2021. The biting victim was treated and released from Shenandoah Memorial Hospital. The victim reported that the pit bull was being shocked by a shock collar. The dog bit him as a reaction to the shock, the victim reported. Mace then took the dog to the back of the house and shot the animal with the crossbow, the victim told authorities.
Mace was booked on the two charges at Rappahannock-Shenandoah-Warren Regional Jail on Nov. 11, 2021. He was released the same day on a $5,000 secured bond.
