Officials from the Rockingham County circuit court clerk's office announced there is a scam going around related to jury duty.
On Thursday, the clerk's office stated some locals have recently received suspicious calls claiming to be from a local court. In the calls, a scammer pretending to be law enforcement tells the recipient they owe a fine for missing jury duty. The scammer then requests payment of the fine over the phone — sometimes requesting gift cards.
These calls are a scam, the office said.
Staff reminds the residents of Harrisonburg and Rockingham that the circuit court or law enforcement does not call to collect any type of fine over the phone and will not take any type of gift card for payments, the statement said.
The circuit court recommends taking action by alerting family members that are not on social media about the scams, its statement said.
Often, the caller ID resembles that of an actual phone number, the office stated. Phone numbers can be spoofed so what they see on the caller ID isn't always where the call is actually coming from.
Anyone with concerns regarding the juror scams should contact Alena Murdock — assistant chief deputy of administration and jury management with the Rockingham County circuit court clerk’s office — by calling 540-564-3390. The Rockingham County Sheriff's Department can be reached at 540-564-3800.
