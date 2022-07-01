For Joyce Sampson-Franklin, just one small gesture can have a massive butterfly effect.
Caught on camera during the 2020 Presidential Inauguration, a point by former first lady Michelle Obama, acknowledging Vice President Kamala Harris, who then put her hand on her heart, inspired a new organization in Harrisonburg, Sampson-Franklin said.
“[It was] unspoken support from one African American woman to another,” said Sampson-Franklin, founder of Just One Sister Circle.
Just One Sister Circle is a Harrisonburg-based supportive network for Black women. Sampson-Franklin created it with her friends and real-life sisters in 2020, as a way for Black women to uplift each other in a positive environment. In addition to annual personal development workshops, Just One has an active social media presence and gave its first scholarship this year.
It started out that January, when Sampson-Franklin said she began highlighting individual “beautiful” Black women from the community in social media posts. Originally planning to post pictures of famous Black women, Sampson-Franklin said she ended up drawing Black women leaders from the local community to highlight their inner and outer beauty.
“I wanted to shine my light on them,” Sampson-Franklin said. “Through the end of February, I had like 40 more women [reach out to be featured].”
Growing to hold workshops on personal development, Just One held its first workshop and networking day last August, Sampson-Franklin said.
It drew a crowd of almost 100 women to learn about personal development, Black beauty tips and tricks and professional development, and included speaker Shanequa Turpin-Franklin.
Just One has also highlighted Black woman-owned businesses in Harrisonburg, Lynchburg and Waynesboro, but membership is open to any Black woman, from any location, by joining Just One’s Facebook group. There is no cost to join.
The community has continued to grow over the last two years, including a Facebook group that now has hundreds of members, Sampson-Franklin said.
The next networking event will take place at OASIS Fine Art & Craft, Sampson-Franklin said. For more information on the event, or to join Just One Sister Circle, visit just-one-sister-circle.yolasite.com.
“It’s a bit of a challenge some days, but it’s well worth it,” Sampson-Franklin said.
