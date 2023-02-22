WINCHESTER — Two James Wood High School juniors have partnered with The Laurel Center to teach young people how to avoid becoming victims of physical and sexual violence while on a date.
Nevaeh Longerbeam, 16, and Kaytria Powers, 17, are both members of James Wood’s Family, Career and Community Leaders of America student organization who were trying to come up with an idea for a Students Taking Action with Recognition activity for their club. They chose teen dating violence, Longerbeam said, because it’s a subject she and Powers are passionate about.
“We wanted to provide more information for the student body, parents and everybody in general,” Longerbeam said during an awareness event she and Powers held for about three dozen people Thursday afternoon in the James Wood High School library.
The two students sought assistance and guidance from The Laurel Center of Winchester because it offers emergency shelter and ongoing support services for people of all ages in the Northern Shenandoah Valley who have been victims of sexual or domestic violence.
“They do so much for so many different individuals,” Powers said. “And it’s not an easy job.”
Powers said teen dating violence is not necessarily a significant problem at James Wood, but it’s definitely an issue her peers need to know about.
“It is one of those things that flies under the radar, but it’s happening to young women and young men and they don’t have the vocabulary for it,” said Heather Frost, sexual violence program coordinator at The Laurel Center. “They don’t have the knowledge to know that it’s out of the norm, that it shouldn’t be happening, so they don’t know what to do.”
Kayla Lupacchini, sexual assault victim associate at The Laurel Center, said any teen who is new to dating needs to understand it’s not right for a significant other to make her or him feel uncomfortable because that’s usually the first warning sign of a violent relationship. Anyone who feels uncomfortable can contact The Laurel Center, whose volunteers are there to listen, answer questions, address concerns and provide advice.
Lupacchini said “a good bit” of the people who seek help from her nonprofit organization are teens who have been physically attacked by their significant others or coerced into having sex.
“I feel like I get more cases with younger adults than older adults,” she said.
In addition to staging Thursday’s awareness event, Longerbeam and Powers also assembled gift bags for women and men who have sought shelter at The Laurel Center and are now in the process of reestablishing their lives and regaining their independence.
“It’s little, simple things [such as toiletries] that are necessities outside of The Laurel Center to get them going again,” Powers said.
Frost said she’s proud of Longerbeam and Powers for putting so much time and effort into their STAR project.
“I think they’re courageous to put themselves out there, to talk about teen dating violence and acknowledge that it’s happening,” Frost said.
STAR activities are competitive events for FCCLA members. Longerbeam and Powers will be vying for recognition when they share information about their teen dating violence presentation at the next conference of regional FCCLA clubs. If all goes well, they could advance to state and national competitions. To learn more about the FCCLA, visit fcclainc.org.
The Laurel Center offers free assistance to anyone who has been assaulted physically or sexually by a loved one. If you need the center’s help, call its 24/7 hotline at 540-667-6466. For more information about the Winchester-based nonprofit, visit thelaurelcenter.org.
