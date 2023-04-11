Officer Joe Ritchie of the Broadway Police Department opened the door to his patrol car and instead of a passenger emerging from the back seat, Diablo hopped out.
Diablo is a three-year-old Malinois-Shepherd mix, imported from Slovakia and trained by the Virginia Canine Police Association in Warrenton, Virginia. Unlike the family pet who lies sleeping on the nice furniture at home, Diablo is a dog with a job and he has been a staple to the Broadway Police Department ever since his induction to the force. As soon as his paws hit the pavement he is alert, listening, waiting for his next command.
Ritchie motions for Diablo to search, and within minutes, Diablo sniffed a path to the radar detector sitting in a corner of the parking lot and took a seat beside it. Upon opening the base of the speed meter, Ritchie retrieved a sample of narcotics that he had placed there himself. He rewarded Diablo with a well-loved rubber ball for another job well done. For Diablo, there is no difference between training and deployment, and when it comes to serving the community, the investment put into a K-9 unit for the town of Broadway has paid off.
On April 5, Ritchie and K-9 Diablo attended the Virginia Police Canine Association’s annual meeting and received the 2022 Narcotics Case of the Year award. The grounds for receiving such an honor come from an impressive bust after Diablo had only been on duty for several months. At the beginning of January 2022, the Broadway K-9 unit assisted the Timberville Police Department with a traffic stop in which Diablo alerted to the odor of narcotics coming from the vehicle. Officers confiscated approximately 162 pounds of marijuana from several cardboard boxes being transported in the trunk of the vehicle. The driver claimed to be helping their grandma move down the east coast, but according to Diablo, the only thing that was getting moved was more than 100 pounds of marijuana. The driver was arrested and later found guilty for the possession with the intent to distribute the marijuana. The estimated value of the marijuana seized was approximately $486,000.
Ritchie started the Broadway K-9 unit in 2018 and has been working with Diablo since June of 2021. Establishing a specialty unit, especially for a smaller police force, can be expensive. A dog by itself costs upwards of $12,000, then a month’s worth of training and the retrofitting of an officer’s car gets factored in. The need for K-9 assistance in this area, however, justifies the price that is paid, said Chief Doug Miller.
“Harrisonburg and Rockingham County are still infamous for meth and a K-9 unit is just another tool to combat the drug problem we have,” Miller noted.
Not a shift goes by where Diablo is deployed and does not find some type of narcotic. Just last Friday and Saturday alone, Ritchie and Diablo had six deployments, which led to four separate arrests. In 2022, the Broadway Police Department seized nearly 110 grams of methamphetamines over the course of 94 deployments. Numbers like these are simply not possible without a well trained K-9 unit.
Currently, Diablo is the only K-9 serving Broadway. Other local units include one in Timberville and three each in Harrisonburg, Elkton and the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Department. Beginning next Wednesday, Miller and Ritchie will be taking the lead on construction of a scaled down training field in the back yard of Broadway Police Department for not only Diablo, but for the other K-9 units in the area to utilize as well.
