Senator Tim Kaine met with Mayor Deanna Reed and other officials from Harrisonburg city government Thursday to discuss the bike lane project that is set for Liberty Street.
The officials gathered in the council chambers at City Hall.
“Today we’re recognizing a tremendous investment into the safety of our community,” said Reed. “Liberty Street as you know it will be reimagined.”
The city was awarded a Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant for the creation of a bike lane on Liberty Street. The grant totaled $14.3 million.
"Communities thrive on infrastructure,” said Kaine. “Infrastructure’s about growth and making lives better.”
The grant will fully fund the creation of a median-separated, two-way bicycle lane on Liberty Street, which will replace one of the existing lanes, according to the city’s website.
The project came after a study conducted as part of a partnership with the Urban Land Institute and draws inspiration from a similar one in Ann Arbor, Michigan, according to Tom Hartman, the city's director of public works.
Kaine, an avid cyclist, said he hopes to ride the new lane when it is completed.
For more information, visit https://www.ci.harrisonburg.va.us/liberty-street-project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.