Senator Tim Kaine met with Harrisonburg City Council to discuss mental health needs in the city on Thursday. The assembled officials also met with representatives from five of the six local nonprofits awarded grants from the city’s Mental Health Fund, which itself was created with funds from the American Rescue Plan.
“The [COVID-19] public health emergency was declared over on May 11,” said Kaine, who is also on the senate health committee. “But I think we know there’s a lot of consequences we still have to deal with.”
The six organizations to receive funding from the Mental Health Fund were Boys and Girls Clubs of Harrisonburg and Rockingham, Strength in Peers, Gemeinschaft Home, the Collins Center, First Step: A Response to Domestic Violence, and Community Counseling Center.
Sandra Quigg, CEO of BGCHR, said the funds they received will go toward increasing availability of mental health support to club youth. The club aims to bridge the mental health gap between home and school, said Quigg, including increasing availability of support services to children designated as special needs.
Funding awarded to First Step will be used to continue funding their bilingual mental health counselor for survivors of domestic abuse. This is an existing position that lost funding earlier this year, according to Candy Phillips, executive director of First Step. This counselor’s services, as with all of First Step’s services, are free of charge, according to Phillips.
Funding awarded to the Collins Center will help maintain the center’s sustainable staffing practices, which maintain competitive wages for support staff to ensure the sexual assault response and advocacy center can provide sustainable, regular support for survivors of sexual assault, according to Maria Simonetti, executive director of the Collins Center.
Funding awarded to Strength in Peers will go toward the peer recovery center’s Back on Track program, according to Nicky Fadley, the nonprofit's founder and executive director. This program works to provide recovery support for individuals struggling with substance addiction and housing instability, according to Strength in Peers’ website. Current funding for this program expires next September, according to Fadley.
Funding awarded to Community Counseling Center will be used to ensure they maintain availability of support services by keeping staff wages competitive, according to Brian Martin, the center’s executive director. The center offers a “sliding scale” model for patients who are unable to afford normal prices for counseling services but do not qualify for Medicaid, according to Martin.
Representatives from Gemeinschaft Home did not attend the conference.
However, members of city council believe there is still work to be done.
“When you’re looking for a counselor, you want someone who looks like you,” said council member Monica Robinson. “We don’t have that here.”
Robinson also pointed out that BGCHR only has two black counselors for their youth — a fact that was confirmed by Quigg.
“We know that we are still dealing with a tragedy and the mental health of our students,” said Mayor Reed. “We are still dealing with the trauma.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.