TIMBERVILLE — A ribbon cutting ceremony for a recently constructed kayak launch at Plains Memorial Park took place Friday, June 9, and its completion represents the grassroots efforts of several different groups within the community.
Mayor Don Delaughter, his wife and their young grandson were the first to test the waters of the new launch.
"[This will] give people a reason to come to Timberville," Delaughter said, "and a lot of people don't even realize this river is down here."
The idea for this project was first tossed around nearly five years ago when it was drafted along with a master plan of improvements to the whole park. Last year, town staff were finally able to work with the army corps of engineers to design the launch — drawing inspiration from a similar launch the mayor saw while visiting a state park — raise funds and begin construction.
Rather than hire a contractor to do the work, town maintenance employees manufactured the entire launch themselves. The whole project only took one month to complete and cost $7,500. Cargill — which is located right behind the park and employs quite a few Timberville residents — provided all the necessary funding.
Kimberly O'Leary — general manager of the Timberville Cargill plant — held the honor of cutting the ribbon on the new launch, and several Cargill employees stood by to watch.
"We want to support the community we work in," O'Leary said. "Our hope is that our employees can use this on the weekends to take their kids out and enjoy nature."
In addition to funding the launch, Cargill planted trees along the riverside and partners with the town frequently to help maintain the park for the community and its employees to use.
The purpose of the kayak launch is that it will provide safer and easier access for paddlers to the North Fork of the Shenandoah River from the steep bank without causing excess erosion in the process.
David Brotman — executive director for Friends of the Nork Fork — was also in attendance. Friends of the North Fork is one of the oldest conservation groups in the area whose mission is to keep the North Fork of the Shenandoah River clean, healthy, and beautiful through advocacy, community-based stewardship, education and science.
"[The kayak launch] is a really great asset that draws people to the river and then they develop relationships with the river and come to realize how important the river is in their lives," Brotman stated.
From its headwaters to the point it joins with the South Fork, the Nork Fork is over 100 miles long and with more additions of kayak launches and boat ramps proposed for the future the important natural resource will see use perhaps like it has never seen before.
The town of Timberville relied almost exclusively on its own staff and its citizens to design, build and fund the launch — making it what the mayor referred to as a "homegrown" effort.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.