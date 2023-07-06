In partnership with Arts Council of the Valley, artist Anna Marie Pavlik is to open a show titled “Evocative Etchings: Printmaking, Etching, Linoleum Cut, Monoprint” at Smith House Galleries for July’s First Friday tomorrow, with a special opening reception to be held at the gallery from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Pavlik — who sits on the board of the Kentucky Conservation Committee, Focus on Race Relations and WalkBike Frankfort — creates works that explore the “importance of nature on human existence” and the fine balance of ecosystems affected by climate change, Pavlik said.
“I think people need to slow down and think about the environment and the value that is there,” Pavlik said, “the benefits of just being outdoors.”
Pavlik, who was an artist in residence at both Big Cypress National Preserve in Florida and Porcupine Mountain State Park in Northern Michigan, cited “exploration of a new place” as both an inspiration and theme of her work. Two of the pieces in the show, “Seeker” and “Landlooker” were inspired by the exploration of those two environments.
‘Seeker’ is inspired by Pavlik’s time in Grand Cypress National Preserve observing the migrations of birds from South America.
“You walk on these trails that are from six inches maybe up to your knees in water. So you are following these trails and looking at the environment and wildlife, birds especially,” Pavlik said. ”Starting in maybe late August, it rains a lot ... It stops raining after a few months and this water just filters out, and at the same time the migration of the birds from south America are coming up to Florida to winter and so more and more birds are arriving every day.”
“Landlooker” was inspired by people of that title in the past located around the area of Porcupine Mountain State Park. Their roles were to seek places suitable for copper mines or good stands of timber for harvest.
The piece depicts a woman, crouched, surrounded by all of the different habitats that Pavlik explored in the park, along with some references to the history of other peoples in the area.
“There were hunter-gatherers that left pounding stones. They were harvesting the float copper. We have evidence of them trading that copper with people in California and Mexico for that copper because you can just pound it and make things out of it,” Pavlik said.
“I think there is so much value in nature and wildlife that when you start to look at fashion or design it’s all coming from nature at some point,” Pavlik said, “while it’s still intact.”
These explorations in nature, and the experience of moving from Austin, Texas, due to rising temperatures and drought, have brought changes in the natural world and imbalance in ecosystems to the front of Pavlik’s creativity.
The range of issues around climate change, both noticeable and less so are reflected in Pavlik’s works and message.
“Climate change is a big problem that affects so many areas,” Pavlik said.
Pavlik gave an example of an unexpected effect of changing habitats.
“Tickborne illnesses are becoming a problem even in New York City, which has green areas, and because the deer are coming into those areas and they are carrying the ticks, you can be sitting on a bench somewhere in New York City and get Lyme disease,” Pavlik said.
In addition to the artworks on display, Pavlik will be offering a free drop-in workshop on printmaking Saturday, July 8, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Participants will have the opportunity to experiment with a tabletop press, drawing on etching plates and making pressed foam prints.
“Evocative Etchings” will be on display at Smith House Galleries until July 28 and can be seen Monday–Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.
Pavlik’s show and opening reception of “Evocative Etchings” is part of Arts Council of the Valley’s First Fridays of the Valley initiative which began in 2009 as a partnership between Arts Council of the Valley and Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance. First Fridays of the Valley sees connections between artists, community and local businesses to showcase and celebrate the creativity of the area and remove barriers to access to art.
Musical entertainment at the reception will be provided by Jane Cox, playing a mix of folk and Americana.
For more information visit valleyarts.org.
