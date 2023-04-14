Kesem at James Madison University is The Big Giver winner. Established in 2016, Kesem at JMU is a chapter of the national organization that supports children whose lives have been impacted by a family member's battle with cancer. Kesem was nominated by CommonWealth One Federal Credit Union member Terry Fernsler and will receive a $10,000 donation on his behalf.
The student-led JMU Kesem chapter is integral in running Camp Kesem, a week-long summer camp for children to escape the stresses that come along with a family member battling cancer and allow them to spend time with children their age who are going through a similar experience.
Last November, CommonWeath One launched its The Big Giver Contest which encouraged members to nominate a charity, foundation, not-for-profit organization, or community interest project that they felt deserved a $10,000 donation. CommonWealth One’s Executive Team then selected the five finalists with the most compelling submissions to create videos and continue on to the public voting phase of the contest which ran from March 13–31.
Kesem at James Madison University proved to be the winner, receiving 2,179 of the 5,540 votes. The four runner-up charities, Alexandria Seaport Foundation, Animal Welfare League of Alexandria, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Harrisonburg and Rockingham, and Good Shepherd Housing and Family Services will also each receive $1,000.
"The Big Giver gives CommonWealth One Federal Credit Union the opportunity to support and showcase local organizations dedicated to positively impacting our communities. Being able to bring more awareness, recognition, and financial support to all of the finalists is incredibly rewarding,” said CommonWealth One Chief Marketing Officer, Karyle Thornton. “Congratulations to Terry Fernsler for nominating this year’s winning organization, Kesem at James Madison University, and a huge thank you to all of the members and fans who participated in support of their favorite nominees.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.