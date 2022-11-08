There are dates that people tend to remember. Birthdays, holidays and anniversaries are big ones.
For Arsalan Syan, Nov. 29, 2016, is one of those dates — the day he and his family first arrived in the U.S. with permanent resident status through a special immigrant visa program.
More than five years after arriving in the U.S., Syan became a citizen in May through the naturalization process — having gained all the rights and protections of a U.S. citizen, including voting. Today’s general election will be Syan’s first time voting in an election in the U.S., a right he said he feels proud to have and hopes all new citizens choose to exercise.
Naturalized citizens like Syan made up 1 in 10 eligible voters in 2020, according to an article by the Pew Research Center. However, of 21,509 naturalized citizens based on reports from the 2020 census, just under 61% reported having voted in the November 2020 election, whereas the general voter participation rate was 66.8%.
“They have the same right like other citizens now to voting and choosing their representative,” Syan said. “We have a vote, we have a right to choose our candidate and pass our messages to the Congress, what’s important for us.”
Syan said the process for voting in the U.S. was a little different than what he was used to in Iraq. He had to find information on how to vote and where to go to cast a ballot, Syan said. He decided to vote early in today’s election, having sent in his ballot in previously.
“I couldn’t wait and I did early voting,” Syan said. “It’s amazing because I feel that I have a right in this country to choose my representative in Congress, which is very important to find out who is going to take care of me and my family for the next two years and make a decision on behalf of me.”
Because Syan was Iraqi and worked as a translator and security adviser for the U.S., he and his family received green cards as they resettled in Harrisonburg through the local Church World Service office — finding new housing, reenrolling his children in school and finding a new job, he said, long before becoming citizens.
“I think this feeling is very important that people have a country,” Syan said. “For me and my family, this feeling is amazing.”
Syan identifies as a member of the Kurdish nation, a group of people scattered throughout Iraq, Iran, Turkey and Syria with a shared identity and dream of Kurdish statehood.
“We do not feel that we are Iraqi people,” Syan said. “We are supposed to have our own country as a Kurdish people.”
While Syan lived in Iraq and voted in elections in Iraq, he said elections didn’t feel the same, because his nationality was Kurdish though he lived within Iraq’s borders.
“When I came to the United States, I didn’t feel that I left my country — because I didn’t have a country actually,” Syan said. “But now, I have a country. It’s the United States.”
Now working as a matching grant case manager at the Harrisonburg Church World Service, Syan said he hopes other new citizens and naturalized citizens will exercise their right to vote in the election.
“By voting,” he said, “we are making a plan together, with our representative, to choose our future, what it’s going to be.”
