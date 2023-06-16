The Virginia government has yet to pass amendments to the budget leaving many question marks for funding across the state. One of the biggest is more funding for public education.
Although many school districts could be facing real problems, Harrisonburg and Rockingham County are in good — or a least okay — positions for the upcoming year.
What’s happening at the state level?
Virginia runs on a two-year budget cycle, so rather than creating a whole new budget, the negotiations happening now are surrounding amendments to the budget. With split control over the House and the Senate, the two parties are at odds with one another about what they want the budget amendment to look like.
The Virginian-Pilot reported that the House, controlled by Republicans, wants to enact tax cuts proposed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin, ultimately leading to $383 million for school divisions. The Senate, on the other hand, wants to give $1 billion to schools and not include the tax cuts.
If the government doesn’t agree to amendments by June 30, Virginia will revert back to its original budget and won’t include the additional funding for schools.
A few of the biggest things at stake are teacher pay and the school support cap.
The two-year budget promised a 5% increase for teachers, but both the House and the Senate said they want to add an additional 2% increase — culminating in a 7% increase for teachers. If the state approves the extra 2% however, that means localities have to match half of the 2%, creating a possible issue with local governments needing to find more money to increase teacher pay.
The support cap limits the amount of state funding for support staff over 17.5 per 1,000 students. Getting rid of the support cap would allow school divisions to have more support positions within schools without paying for it locally. The support cap was put in place after the 2008 recession and hasn’t budged since.
Rockingham County
Oskar Scheikl, the outgoing Rockingham County superintendent, said Rockingham County is in a better position than other localities in the state, partially due to how it set up the budget.
Scheikl said it often comes down to how schools spent their federal COVID-19 relief money. Some school districts, he said, used it for ongoing expenses like raises for teachers and are now gambling on the additional funding for the state to cover their current budget.
Rockingham County, Scheikl said, was very deliberate in creating its budget and didn’t assume any additional funding would come from the state. The operations for the next year are based on what the division knew they were getting.
“I think that's why we're in good shape. We also have a really supportive Board of Supervisors, right. They've really done an amazing job over the years supporting us,” Scheikl said.
Scheikl said there are a lot of conversations behind the scenes with local legislators and other agencies to share what school divisions need — conversations that occur throughout the year, and not just during budget season.
Since Scheikl is retiring at the end of June, whatever the state does decide will rely on Larry Shifflett, the next superintendent, to discuss with the county Board of Supervisors about what to do moving forward.
What Scheikl and Shifflett hope, is for more funding with a lot of flexibility.
“I think any funds that give school divisions flexibility to address their needs … everyone has really different needs to address,” Scheikl said. “And I think if the state were to provide flexibility, that would be the best. And then again, what is done with that flexibility, that is then a really good conversation that the board can have with Dr. Shifflett.”
Harrisonburg City
The city followed a similar plan to the county, taking the most conservative stance by using the already established state funding to create the budget. While Richards said the city is in an okay position — nowhere near like it was in 2008 when difficult cuts were made. He’s hesitant to say the situation is good because of teacher salaries.
“It's not that we didn't believe it would happen. It's just that we don't want to over-promise and then disappoint,” Superintendent Michael Richards said. “And so it was easier for us to say to teachers and others, ‘Hey, we're going to lock in a 5% … and then we'll see what happens.’”
The best case scenario, Richards said, is the extra 2% for the teachers and lifting the support cap. If the state does pass the budget, it would require quick work from HCPS staff and city staff, the school board and the city council to make a decision about funding. If the General Assembly does pass it on June 30, which is the latest possible date, it would likely take a meeting that day to address the funding.
Richards told the city council that he would like to add the 2%, “our teachers deserve it,” he said, but that would take about $750,000 from the city.
Richards told families that it's difficult to be in limbo but the school division is doing what they can to get what kids need. He also wants politicians to know that the budget has real impacts on real lives.
“Education is not where you want to have your political battles,” Richards said. “I know that seems to be the kind of the modus operandi today, but it's not where you want to do it because it hurts everybody, and it hurts the whole community long term.”
