DAYTON — Landscapes in Miniature has been part of the community of shops inside the Dayton Market for 10 years now and will be celebrating this milestone with its customers for the rest of the week.
Pam Shank is not only the current owner and manager of the store but also the reason the business came into existence in the first place. Even so, she would consider herself an artist before anything else and all of her creations come from being self-taught. Miniature landscaping had been a point of fascination and a hobby for some time. After spending a year caring for her husband while he recovered from a ski accident, she was looking for work. Several friends urged her to turn her talents into a small business and so she did.
“I didn’t think it would work, because miniature landscaping is too much fun, but now I get to do what I love,” Shank said, “and there’s not a lot of people that get to say that.”
The first piece she ever sold was during a set-up at Dayton Days.
A decade ago, Shank moved from a small space inside the Queen City Marketplace in Staunton to her current location. Landscapes in Miniature sells hand-designed miniature gardens and terrariums of all shapes and sizes in addition to keeping hundreds of miniatures, plants and pots in stock for those that are looking to craft their own. Shank also frequently hosts workshops inside the store for both individuals and small groups alike.
Shank’s store is truly one of a kind and she noted that customers visit from many different states wishing there were a miniature landscaping business elsewhere.
“Our goal,” Shank said, “is for people to leave happier than when they came — whether they bought anything or not.”
Cara Rodes starting working for Landscapes in Miniature four years ago and now puts her own artistry to the test as the custom order specialist in addition to being responsible for fulfilling the shop’s Etsy orders.
“I wouldn’t choose any other job,” Rodes said. “Pam [Shank] is the best boss and honestly one of my best friends. I love how excited people get when they come in — especially if they’ve never been in before.”
Landscapes in Miniature is located inside the Dayton Market at 3105 John Wayland Hwy Ave. It will be offering customers free cupcakes and snacks as well as raffle tickets for several different items including a free resin beach scene on Friday, July 21, and Saturday, July 22, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The first 30 customers to come in each day will receive a free seashell beach scene.
The best way to keep up with all the happenings at Landscapes in Miniature is by following its business page on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.