Felted wool blending rays of saturated sunlight and wheel-spun ceramic whose rolling glaze is reminiscent of a mountain’s soft peaks. Larkin Arts celebrates Virginia’s finest with its annual Regional Juried Art Show this month.
Artists within a 200-mile radius of Harrisonburg can submit work for the show each year. This year’s collection of 36 pieces includes nearly every style of medium from oils to ceramics, woodcarving to embroidery and photography to graphite. Roughly half the exhibited art pays homage to landscapes or are dedicated to natural palettes.
Merridy Gnagey is a Harrisonburg native oil painter whose “Sunset No. 3” is featured in the regional show. In a display of color-blocking oil hues separated by thick black lines, the abstract work represents the trolley lines that interweave and cut across the sky over Philadelphia, where she lived for 12 years.
Opening night was Friday. Gnagey attended and said participating in events that celebrate local art is a wonderful opportunity to connect and share inspirations.
“Even something as basic as landscapes can be portrayed in so many different ways, so it's always neat to see what's going on with different artists,” Gnagey said. “I think the variety this year is fantastic with the fabric pieces and ceramics and super realistic pieces next to abstract.”
Last year was her first time exhibiting in the annual event, and she said she enjoys attending the opening reception to see what is inspiring artists and how the craft is evolving in the ever-fluctuating world of art and design.
“I was really curious to see what sort of pieces were selected for this year’s show. It's always interesting to see what people are working on, and I think the variety of pieces in such a neat little gallery is really cool,” Gnagey said. “As someone who does a lot of painting but just in my little studio in my house, it's neat to see what other people are working on. … It's also neat to go back when it's quiet, and you can sit with the pieces and investigate in a more thorough way.”
Philip Miller is a professor of art foundations at James Madison University who moved to Charlottesville last year. He was chosen as the guest juror for the Larkin Arts show. Miller said seeing such an array of varying styles and ideas consistently submitted on a professional level speaks well of the region’s care and attention to the fine arts.
“There was a lot of strong work, and I think it speaks about the area and the different institutes, whether they be high schools or institutes of higher learning, that people are able to produce at that level,” Miller said. “In addition to some people who had no formal training but due to the culture in the area are putting out superior work. … Mainly what impressed me was the overall quality of what there was to choose from.”
Leanne Fink, a Loudoun County-based oil painter, won the Juror’s Choice Award. Port Republic multi-medium painter Elaine Hurst won the Directors' Choice.
The directors for the show are Larkin Arts’ graphic designer Elwood Madison, professional painter Morgan Finks Paixao, gallery owner Valerie Smith and Golden Pony owner Paul Somers.
