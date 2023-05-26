The Rockingham County School Board announced Friday that Larry Shifflett, the current assistant superintendent of innovation and learning, will serve as the next superintendent for Rockingham County Public Schools.
According to the board, Shifflett’s contract starts July 1 and ends June 30, 2026. When introducing the new superintendent, Jackie Lohr, the chair of the school board, said Shifflett was a “visionary leader who will focus on the continued growth of all students.”
“Dr. Shifflett recognizes that parents and community members have vested interest in schools that are safe and engaging for all students,” Lohr said. “He is committed to working collaboratively with them to make Rockingham County Public Schools the best division in the Commonwealth of Virginia.”
In his opening remarks, Shifflett said he believes public school is the “great equalizer” that can transform the lives of students to become well-rounded citizens.
“To achieve this vision, collaboration and open communication will be the cornerstone of my tenure. I am committed to fostering an inclusive environment that values the opinions and perspectives of all stakeholders. Together we will create a culture of trust, transparency, and shared accountability that will propel RCPS forward,” Shifflett said.
After the meeting adjourned, students asked Shifflett questions, covering topics like technology use, mental health and incorporating student voices.
Shifflett said his short-term goal for the summer was working with the school board to ensure they’re a “strong united team.” He also said he would like to meet with principals and supervisors to discuss student safety as well as start the process of creating a five-year plan.
At the end of the meeting, the board showed a video sharing Shifflett’s journey through RCPS, starting from a kindergartner at South River Elementary School to returning to RCPS in 1997 as a teacher. Shifflett noted he would support the current cell phone policy of not allowing cell phones during class time, continue mental health measures and make adjustments as needed and continue the superintendent student advisory committee.
The superintendent search process started last fall after the current superintendent Oskar Scheikl announced his retirement. The search process included working with a search firm and community members, Lohr explained. Lohr said the search was nationwide and included applicants as far away as Alaska, before ending with Shifflett.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.