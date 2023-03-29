On March 15, the Alzheimer’s Association released its 2023 Alzheimer's Disease Facts and Figures report.
The report provides an in-depth look at the latest statistics and information on Alzheimer’s prevalence, incidence, mortality, costs of care, dementia care workforce and impact on caregivers across the country and in Virginia, according to a press release.
Some of the biggest takeaways from this year’s report are:
● More Americans are living with the disease: This year, an estimated 6.7 million Americans age 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s dementia, including 150,000 in Virginia, according to the release.
● Alzheimer’s is a leading cause of death: Deaths due to Alzheimer’s have increased 145 percent since 2000, the release said.
● The burden of care giving continues to grow: In Virginia, 354,000 caregivers provided a total of 529 million hours of unpaid care, valued at a total of over $10 billion, according to the press release.
● Shortages of geriatricians and neurologists necessary to care for an aging U.S. population remains a major challenge: An estimated 190,000 individuals in Virginia are projected to have Alzheimer’s by 2050, according to the press release. In Virginia, there are 113 geriatricians. By 2050, that number needs to increase by 259.3 percent to meet the care demands of those age 65 and older, according to the press release.
● The number of direct care workers is not keeping pace to meet future demands: In 2020, there were 56,390 home health and personal care aides across the state, the release said. This workforce will need to increase by 29.7 percent to meet the demands of Virginia seniors by 2030, according to the release.
This year’s special report, The Patient Journey In an Era of New Treatments, offers new insights from patient and primary care physician focus groups on current barriers impeding earlier discussion of cognitive concerns, according to the press release.
