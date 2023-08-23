MIDDLETOWN — Young adults trickled down the sidewalk in front of the Toxopeus Welcome Center Monday morning for the first day of the fall semester at Laurel Ridge Community College.
Some students still posed for classic first day of school pictures before heading off to class, like incoming freshman Joshua Sloat.
Sloat said he decided to attend Laurel Ridge because a staff member at Warren County High School, his alma mater, explained it's an affordable, local option for students looking to further their education.
"She, like, came into classes and told people about college and stuff, and how LRCC is, like, one of the best since it's close to us and relatively cheap," he said.
According to the Virginia Education Wizard, an online tool that allows students to compare in-state college costs, Laurel Ridge costs about $4,133 per year. Compared to an average cost of $25,587 per year for a four-year public institution, students who attend Laurel Ridge can potentially save over $20,000 per year.
In what will be his first semester of college, Sloat said he is interested in studying cyber security, and he hopes to explore other topics as well. He also said he wants to get involved with the new competitive e-sports program, which is set to launch this September, according to Laurel Ridge's website.
Grace Portch, who graduated from Millbrook High School in June, had similar motivations for choosing Laurel Ridge, saying she hoped choosing a community college would benefit her financially in the future.
"I'm wanting to be an elementary school teacher. And so I'm majoring in education, obviously. But obviously, it's not, like, the best pay in the world. and coming to a community college is obviously much cheaper than a ... four-year university right away," she said. "And it's also much closer to home than going away, so I think that's probably the main reason."
Daniel Herrera, Gabriel Lemus and Noah Swartz, friends and recent graduates from Millbrook High School who walked on campus together, all said staying close to home and saving some money during their first two years of higher education helped influence their decision to attend Laurel Ridge.
"I wanted to keep it local. I didn't want to move away from my parents, you know? ... It's a good opportunity to stay home and not have to spend a lot of money, so I'm just trying to get my first two years here," said Swartz.
Lemus agreed, adding that after Laurel Ridge, he's looking into finishing his degree at Shenandoah University in Winchester.
Herrera and Lemus both hope to become teachers, and Swartz said he hopes to run his own business one day.
Laurel Ridge offers a wide array of programs in both academic and technical fields. Students can study subjects like healthcare and technology, as well as learns skills in welding and construction. The school, part of the Virginia Community College System, benefits students looking for an affordable way to continue their education, as well as local businesses and the economy since many Laurel Ridge students join the area's workforce after graduation, according to Laurel Ridge President Kim Blosser.
"Up to about 80% of our students who come here will stay ... our local students stay in the area and work here, so they're going to be the ones that ... we're going to see when we go to the hospital, or when we go to doctors' offices. It's going to be folks that grew up and lived here. They just generally do stay here, so we're happy to, obviously to have them now, and then happy to see them when they go off into the workplace," said Blosser, who added that new student enrollment for the fall semester is "up significantly."
Laurel Ridge has also added some new programs this year, including a drone program, a mechatronics lab and a finance component in the business program.
These additions, though, aren't the only new or different element at Laurel Ridge this semester.
The Frederick County Board of Supervisors recently opted not to allocate fiscal year 2024 funding to the college, which requested $92,927 from the county. Instead, the board has indicated it will give $55,000 to the nonprofit Frederick County Education Foundation, which will then provide scholarships for county students who attend Laurel Ridge.
"It was disappointing, of course," Blosser said of the board's decision. "I mean, I'm certainly glad they're continuing to support scholarships for students because, you know, so many of our students do need some additional help to get started, and we spent a lot of time working on that. We are going to work with the county to try to figure out how we can get that restarted, because that funding helps a lot of student support services. It's not, you know, it's not just the scholarships. It goes to help students that are in our cyber security program that are going to hackathons, and other student competitions. And so we want those funds available to be able to help our students, and so we'll continue to work with Frederick County to see how we can get that back on the right track."
Laurel Ridge serves eight localities in the region, with students from Frederick County making up the largest percentage of the school's population. Blosser told The Winchester Star about two weeks ago that this is likely the first time in the college's 53-year history that a locality has denied the college any funding.
During an Aug. 9 work session, Supervisor Shawn Graber of the Back Creek District said that giving money to the Frederick County Education Foundation for scholarships rather than directly funding Laurel Ridge would give the Board of Supervisors more control over the county's money. He also said this plan would render more scholarships for county students at Laurel Ridge.
Laurel Ridge has campuses in Luray, Middletown, Vint Hill and Warrenton. Middletown is the college's main campus. All four locations kicked off the semester on Monday.
This story originally ran in The Winchester Star.
