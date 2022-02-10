Funeral Services For Bridgewater College Officers John Painter and J.J. Jefferson

Police officers from around the country attend a funeral service at the Atlantic Union Bank Center for Bridgewater College campus police officer John Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson.

 Daniel Lin / DN-R

A kaleidoscope of police patches and U.S., state and local flags converged upon James Madison University in Harrisonburg on a sunny Wednesday morning.

More than 3,000 local, state and federal law enforcement officials, Bridgewater College students and community members walked under a large American flag draped in front of JMU’s Atlantic Union Bank Center to remember slain BC police officer John Painter and campus safety officer Vashon “J.J.” Jefferson, who were killed at the college Feb. 1.

With as large of a footprint Painter and Jefferson had on the community and the college, the overwhelming support and turnout was expected, Bridgewater College President David Bushman said.

“This is a fitting tribute to their sacrifice and their heroism,” Bushman said Wednesday morning.

Painter, 55, of Grottoes, was described as a mentor, loyal and caring man to the many who knew him. Painter served in the U.S. Air Force, was a member of the Army National Guard and a retired chief of police for the Town of Grottoes.

Jefferson, 48, of Bridgewater, was a campus security officer at Shenandoah University in Winchester before working at Bridgewater. In a statement, SU President Tracy Fitzsimmons said Jefferson “was known for walking every inch of main campus throughout the evenings, meeting students and getting to know them well.”

Law enforcement agencies in the commonwealth of Virginia and beyond paid their respects to the officers and lent support to their families.

“We are a family,” Harrisonburg Police Chief Kelley Warner said. “And we all come together at times like this because we all have one thing in common — we protect people we don’t know.”

There is no greater sense of nobility in policing, Warner said, than to make the ultimate sacrifice to protect others. That exceptional quality is something both Painter and Jefferson strongly embodied, she said.

“They exemplify all that is good,” Warner said. “We’re proud to stand with their families, and they will always have the American law enforcement family to support them.”

Officers from Villanova University’s public safety department said it was no question to drive to Harrisonburg to pay tribute to Painter and Jefferson, and to be there for their families.

“It’s important to come out here and offer our support whenever possible,” said Lael Newsome, a police officer at Villanova University in eastern Pennsylvania. “It’s nothing to us to sacrifice that time for [a] family or department that just made the ultimate sacrifice that you can make at this job.”

Ted Baron, director of public safety at Gallaudet University in Washington, D.C., said in times of tragedy like this, law enforcement personnel come together to stand with the fallen officers and their loved ones.

“The campus police community is smaller,” Baron said. “We have to stick together, because it’s a different kind of job. ... It’s a different level of law enforcement, and so it’s a special bond.”

As the service concluded, law enforcement from states such as Delaware, New York, Illinois and Texas joined officers from the commonwealth of Virginia as the caskets of the officers were carried out of the Atlantic Union Bank Center. To the sound of bagpipes, officers saluted the men for their actions on Feb. 1.

Just before 2 p.m. Wednesday, the procession began on University Boulevard, as community members, law enforcement and passersby watched. More than 100 motorcycles escorted the procession to Kyger Funeral Home, said Shelby Crouch, public relations coordinator for Virginia State Police.

The crowd at JMU saw the blue and red lights from the motorcycles that surrounded the procession trek up University Boulevard toward East Market Street, protecting the men who protected others that day at Bridgewater College.

