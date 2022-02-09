A kaleidoscope of police patches and U.S., state and local flags converged upon James Madison University in Harrisonburg on a sunny Wednesday morning.
More than 3,000 local, state and federal law enforcement officials, Bridgewater College students and community members walked under a large American flag draped in front of JMU's Atlantic Union Bank Center to remember slain BC police officer John Painter and campus safety officer Vashon "J.J." Jefferson, who were killed at the college Feb. 1.
With as large of a footprint Painter and Jefferson had on the community and the college, the overwhelming support and turnout was expected, Bridgewater College President David Bushman said.
"This is a fitting tribute to their sacrifice and their heroism,” Bushman said Wednesday morning.
Painter, 55, of Grottoes, was described as a mentor, loyal and caring man to the many who knew him. Painter served in the U.S. Air Force, was a member of the Army National Guard and a retired chief of police for the Town of Grottoes.
Jefferson, 48, of Bridgewater, was a campus security officer at Shenandoah University in Winchester before working at Bridgewater. In a statement, SU President Tracy Fitzsimmons said Jefferson "was known for walking every inch of main campus throughout the evenings, meeting students and getting to know them well."
Law enforcement agencies in the commonwealth of Virginia and beyond paid their respects to the officers and lent support to their families.
"We are a family," Harrisonburg Police Chief Kelley Warner said. "And we all come together at times like this because we all have one thing in common -- we protect people we don't know."
There is no greater sense of nobility in policing, Warner said, than to make the ultimate sacrifice to protect others. That exceptional quality is something both Painter and Jefferson strongly embodied, she said.
"They exemplify all that is good," Warner said. "We're proud to stand with their families, and they will always have the American law enforcement family to support them."
Officers from Villanova University's public safety department said it was no question to drive to Harrisonburg to pay tribute to Painter and Jefferson, and to be there for their families.
"It's important to come out here and offer our support whenever possible," said Lael Newsome, a police officer at Villanova University in eastern Pennsylvania. "It's nothing to us to sacrifice that time for [a] family or department that just made the ultimate sacrifice that you can make at this job."
Ted Baron, director of public safety at Gallaudet University in Washington, D.C., said in times of tragedy like this, law enforcement personnel come together to stand with the fallen officers and their loved ones.
"The campus police community is smaller," Baron said. "We have to stick together, because it's a different kind of job. ... It's a different level of law enforcement, and so it's a special bond."
As the service concluded, law enforcement from states such as Delaware, New York, Illinois and Texas joined officers from the commonwealth of Virginia as the caskets of the officers were carried out of the Atlantic Union Bank Center. To the sound of bagpipes, officers saluted the men for their actions on Feb. 1.
Just before 2 p.m. Wednesday, the procession began on University Boulevard, as community members, law enforcement and passersby watched. More than 100 motorcycles escorted the procession to Kyger Funeral Home, said Shelby Crouch, public relations coordinator for Virginia State Police.
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaks during a memorial service for Bridgewater College campus police officer John Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson who were killed in the line of duty last week, Wednesday Feb. 9, 2022, in Harrisonburg, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber/POOL)
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin left, speaks during a memorial service for Bridgewater College campus police officer John Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson who were killed in the line of duty last week, Wednesday Feb. 9, 2022, in Harrisonburg, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber/POOL)
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin left, speaks during a memorial service for Bridgewater College campus police officer John Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson who were killed in the line of duty last week, Wednesday Feb. 9, 2022, in Harrisonburg, Va.
An honor guard prepares to fold the flags during a memorial service for Bridgewater College campus police officer John Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson who were killed in the line of duty last week Wednesday Feb. 9, 2022, in Harrisonburg, Va.
An honor guard presents a flag to, Courtney Painter, the daughter of Bridgewater College campus police officer John Painter, during a memorial service for Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson who were killed in the line of duty last week, Wednesday Feb. 9, 2022, in Harrisonburg, Va.
An honor guard folds the flag from the casket of officer J.J. Jefferson during a memorial service for Bridgewater College campus police officer John Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson who were killed in the line of duty last week Wednesday Feb. 9, 2022, in Harrisonburg, Va.
Courtney Painter, the daughter of Bridgewater College campus police officer John Painter, carries his flag as she leaves a memorial service for Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson who were killed in the line of duty last week Wednesday Feb. 9, 2022, in Harrisonburg, Va.
Pallbearers carry the casket of Bridgewater College campus police officer John Painter during a memorial service for Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson who were killed in the line of duty last week, Wednesday Feb. 9, 2022, in Harrisonburg, Va.
Pallbearers carry the casket of office J.J. Jefferson during a memorial service for Bridgewater College campus police officer John Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson who were killed in the line of duty last week, Wednesday Feb. 9, 2022, in Harrisonburg, Va.
Pallbearers carry the casket of office J.J. Jefferson during a memorial service for Bridgewater College campus police officer John Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson who were killed in the line of duty last week, Wednesday Feb. 9, 2022, in Harrisonburg, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber/POOL)
Police Officers stand during a memorial service for Bridgewater College campus police officer John Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson who were killed in the line of duty last week Wednesday Feb. 9, 2022, in Harrisonburg, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool)
Bridgewater College police chief Milton Franklin, left, hugs a member of the Bridgewater town police force during a memorial service for Bridgewater College campus police officer John Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson who were killed in the line of duty last week Wednesday Feb. 9, 2022, in Harrisonburg, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool)
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, center, speaks during a memorial service for Bridgewater College campus police officer John Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson who were killed in the line of duty last week Wednesday Feb. 9, 2022, in Harrisonburg, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool)
An honor guard folds the flag from the casket of officer J.J. Jefferson during a memorial service for Bridgewater College campus police officer John Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson who were killed in the line of duty last week Wednesday Feb. 9, 2022, in Harrisonburg, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool)
A family member of officer John Painter, center, shakes the hand of Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin during a memorial service for Bridgewater College campus police officer John Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson who were killed in the line of duty last week Wednesday Feb. 9, 2022, in Harrisonburg, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool)
A bagpipe honor guard march during a memorial service for Bridgewater College campus police officer John Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson who were killed in the line of duty last week Wednesday Feb. 9, 2022, in Harrisonburg, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool)
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, left, speaks during a memorial service for Bridgewater College campus police officer John Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson who were killed in the line of duty last week Wednesday Feb. 9, 2022, in Harrisonburg, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool)
Speakers address the crowd during a memorial service for Bridgewater College campus police officer John Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson who were killed in the line of duty last week Wednesday Feb. 9, 2022, in Harrisonburg, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool)
A motorcade escorting the caskets of Bridgewater College campus police officer John Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson prepares to leave the Atlantic Union Bank Center following their funeral service.
Harrisonburg police salute as the motorcade carrying the caskets of Bridgewater College campus police officer John Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson prepares to leave the Atlantic Union Bank Center following their funeral service.
A police motorcade prepares to escort hearses carrying Bridgewater College campus police officer John Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson out of their funeral service at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.
Members of Harrisonburg Police Department salute as hearses carrying the caskets of Bridgewater College campus police officer John Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson depart the Atlantic Union Bank Center.
A motorcade escorting the caskets of Bridgewater College campus police officer John Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson prepares to leave the Atlantic Union Bank Center following their funeral service.
Military and police honor guards fold the flags draped over the caskets of Bridgewater College campus police officer John Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson during their funeral service Wednesday at the Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg.
A member of the Air Force honor guard gives a flag previously draped over the casket of Bridgewater College campus police officer John Painter to his daughter, Courtney Painter, during a funeral service Wednesday at the Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg. Wednesday's service also honored Bridgewater College campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson, who was gunned down at the college last week along with Painter.
A Virginia State Police bagpiper plays "Amazing Grace" during a funeral service at the Atlantic Union Bank Center for Bridgewater College campus police officer John Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson.
Timberville Police Chief J.R. Dodd speaks during a funeral service at the Atlantic Union Bank Center for Bridgewater College campus police officer John Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson.
Jacob Painter, nephew of Bridgewater College campus police officer John Painter, speaks during a funeral service at the Atlantic Union Bank Center for his uncle and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson.
Courtney Painter, daughter of Bridgewater College campus police officer John Painter, speaks during a funeral service for her father and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.
Pastor Michael Miller, of Crosslink Community Church in Harrisonburg, provides a eulogy for Bridgewater College campus security officer J.J. Jefferson during a funeral service at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.
Former Grottoes Police Chief Charles Lawhorne speaks during a funeral service at the Atlantic Union Bank Center for Bridgewater College campus police officer John Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson.
Bridgewater College Police Chief Milton Franklin greets members of the Town of Bridgewater Police Department before the start of a funeral service at the Atlantic Union Bank Center for Bridgewater College campus police officer John Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson.
Bridgewater College Police Chief Milton Franklin hugs Town of Bridgewater Police Chief Phillip Read before the start of a funeral service Wednesday at the Atlantic Union Bank Center for Bridgewater College campus police officer John Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson.
Pastor Matthew Kirkland, of Crosslink Community Church, speaks during a funeral service at the Atlantic Union Bank Center for Bridgewater College campus police officer John Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson.
Pastor Michael Miller, of Crosslink Community Church in Harrisonburg, provides a eulogy for Bridgewater College campus security officer J.J. Jefferson during a funeral service at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin, left, speaks with Del. Chris Runion, R-Bridgewater, center, and Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, before the start of a funeral service at the Atlantic Union Bank Center for Bridgewater College campus police officer John Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson.
Members of the Harrisonburg Fire Department attend a funeral service at the Atlantic Union Bank Center for Bridgewater College campus police officer John Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson.
Pastor Michael Miller, of Crosslink Community Church in Harrisonburg, provides a eulogy for Bridgewater College campus security officer J.J. Jefferson during a funeral service at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.
Bagpipers make their way onto the floor to play "Amazing Grace" during a funeral service at the Atlantic Union Bank Center for Bridgewater College campus police officer John Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson.
A police honor guard presides over the caskets of Bridgewater College campus police officer John Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson during their funeral service at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.
A police honor guard presides over the caskets of Bridgewater College campus police officer John Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson during their funeral service at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.
Bridgewater College Campus Police Chief Milton Franklin, center, speaks with Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, before the start of a funeral service Wednesday at the Atlantic Union Bank Center for Bridgewater College campus police officer John Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson.
Members of Bridgewater Police Department make their way into the Atlantic Union Bank Center Wednesday for the funerals of Bridgewater College campus police officer John Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson.
Members of Fairfax County Police Department make their way into the Atlantic Union Bank Center Wednesday for the funerals of Bridgewater College campus police officer John Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson.
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaks during a memorial service for Bridgewater College campus police officer John Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson who were killed in the line of duty last week, Wednesday Feb. 9, 2022, in Harrisonburg, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber/POOL)
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin left, speaks during a memorial service for Bridgewater College campus police officer John Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson who were killed in the line of duty last week, Wednesday Feb. 9, 2022, in Harrisonburg, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber/POOL)
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin left, speaks during a memorial service for Bridgewater College campus police officer John Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson who were killed in the line of duty last week, Wednesday Feb. 9, 2022, in Harrisonburg, Va.
An honor guard plays the bagpipes during a memorial service for Bridgewater College campus police officer John Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson on Wednesday.
An honor guard prepares to fold the flags during a memorial service for Bridgewater College campus police officer John Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson who were killed in the line of duty last week Wednesday Feb. 9, 2022, in Harrisonburg, Va.
An honor guard presents a flag to, Courtney Painter, the daughter of Bridgewater College campus police officer John Painter, during a memorial service for Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson who were killed in the line of duty last week, Wednesday Feb. 9, 2022, in Harrisonburg, Va.
An honor guard folds the flag from the casket of officer J.J. Jefferson during a memorial service for Bridgewater College campus police officer John Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson who were killed in the line of duty last week Wednesday Feb. 9, 2022, in Harrisonburg, Va.
Courtney Painter, the daughter of Bridgewater College campus police officer John Painter, carries his flag as she leaves a memorial service for Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson who were killed in the line of duty last week Wednesday Feb. 9, 2022, in Harrisonburg, Va.
Pallbearers carry the casket of Bridgewater College campus police officer John Painter during a memorial service for Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson who were killed in the line of duty last week, Wednesday Feb. 9, 2022, in Harrisonburg, Va.
Pallbearers carry the casket of office J.J. Jefferson during a memorial service for Bridgewater College campus police officer John Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson who were killed in the line of duty last week, Wednesday Feb. 9, 2022, in Harrisonburg, Va.
Pallbearers carry the casket of office J.J. Jefferson during a memorial service for Bridgewater College campus police officer John Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson who were killed in the line of duty last week, Wednesday Feb. 9, 2022, in Harrisonburg, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber/POOL)
Police Officers stand during a memorial service for Bridgewater College campus police officer John Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson who were killed in the line of duty last week Wednesday Feb. 9, 2022, in Harrisonburg, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool)
Bridgewater College police chief Milton Franklin, left, hugs a member of the Bridgewater town police force during a memorial service for Bridgewater College campus police officer John Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson who were killed in the line of duty last week Wednesday Feb. 9, 2022, in Harrisonburg, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool)
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, center, speaks during a memorial service for Bridgewater College campus police officer John Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson who were killed in the line of duty last week Wednesday Feb. 9, 2022, in Harrisonburg, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool)
An honor guard folds the flag from the casket of officer J.J. Jefferson during a memorial service for Bridgewater College campus police officer John Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson who were killed in the line of duty last week Wednesday Feb. 9, 2022, in Harrisonburg, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool)
A family member of officer John Painter, center, shakes the hand of Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin during a memorial service for Bridgewater College campus police officer John Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson who were killed in the line of duty last week Wednesday Feb. 9, 2022, in Harrisonburg, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool)
A bagpipe honor guard march during a memorial service for Bridgewater College campus police officer John Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson who were killed in the line of duty last week Wednesday Feb. 9, 2022, in Harrisonburg, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool)
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, left, speaks during a memorial service for Bridgewater College campus police officer John Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson who were killed in the line of duty last week Wednesday Feb. 9, 2022, in Harrisonburg, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool)
Speakers address the crowd during a memorial service for Bridgewater College campus police officer John Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson who were killed in the line of duty last week Wednesday Feb. 9, 2022, in Harrisonburg, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool)
A motorcade escorting the caskets of Bridgewater College campus police officer John Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson prepares to leave the Atlantic Union Bank Center following their funeral service.
Harrisonburg police salute as the motorcade carrying the caskets of Bridgewater College campus police officer John Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson prepares to leave the Atlantic Union Bank Center following their funeral service.
A police motorcade prepares to escort hearses carrying Bridgewater College campus police officer John Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson out of their funeral service at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.
Members of Harrisonburg Police Department salute as hearses carrying the caskets of Bridgewater College campus police officer John Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson depart the Atlantic Union Bank Center.
A motorcade escorting the caskets of Bridgewater College campus police officer John Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson prepares to leave the Atlantic Union Bank Center following their funeral service.
Military and police honor guards fold the flags draped over the caskets of Bridgewater College campus police officer John Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson during their funeral service Wednesday at the Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg.
A member of the Air Force honor guard gives a flag previously draped over the casket of Bridgewater College campus police officer John Painter to his daughter, Courtney Painter, during a funeral service Wednesday at the Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg. Wednesday's service also honored Bridgewater College campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson, who was gunned down at the college last week along with Painter.
The caskets of Bridgewater College campus police officer John Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson are loaded into hearses outside of the Atlantic Union Bank Center.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaks during a funeral service at the Atlantic Union Bank Center for Bridgewater College campus police officer John Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson.
A Virginia State Police bagpiper plays "Amazing Grace" during a funeral service at the Atlantic Union Bank Center for Bridgewater College campus police officer John Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson.
Austin Painter, left, and Jacob Painter, nephews of Bridgewater College campus police officer John Painter, perform a song in his memory during a funeral service at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.
Corrie Bauserman speaks during a funeral service at the Atlantic Union Bank Center for Bridgewater College campus police officer John Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson.
Hugh Cline speaks during a funeral service at the Atlantic Union Bank Center for Bridgewater College campus police officer John Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson.
Andy Campbell speaks during a funeral service at the Atlantic Union Bank Center for Bridgewater College campus police officer John Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson.
Timberville Police Chief J.R. Dodd speaks during a funeral service at the Atlantic Union Bank Center for Bridgewater College campus police officer John Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson.
Jacob Painter, nephew of Bridgewater College campus police officer John Painter, speaks during a funeral service at the Atlantic Union Bank Center for his uncle and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson.
Bryan Fox sings during a funeral service at the Atlantic Union Bank Center for Bridgewater College campus police officer John Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson.
Courtney Painter, daughter of Bridgewater College campus police officer John Painter, speaks during a funeral service for her father and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.
Pastor Michael Miller, of Crosslink Community Church in Harrisonburg, provides a eulogy for Bridgewater College campus security officer J.J. Jefferson during a funeral service at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.
Former Grottoes Police Chief Charles Lawhorne speaks during a funeral service at the Atlantic Union Bank Center for Bridgewater College campus police officer John Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson.
Bridgewater College Police Chief Milton Franklin greets members of the Town of Bridgewater Police Department before the start of a funeral service at the Atlantic Union Bank Center for Bridgewater College campus police officer John Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson.
Bridgewater College Police Chief Milton Franklin hugs Town of Bridgewater Police Chief Phillip Read before the start of a funeral service Wednesday at the Atlantic Union Bank Center for Bridgewater College campus police officer John Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson.
Pastor Matthew Kirkland, of Crosslink Community Church, speaks during a funeral service at the Atlantic Union Bank Center for Bridgewater College campus police officer John Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson.
Police officers from around the nation attend a funeral service at the Atlantic Union Bank Center for Bridgewater College campus police officer John Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson.
Pastor Michael Miller, of Crosslink Community Church in Harrisonburg, provides a eulogy for Bridgewater College campus security officer J.J. Jefferson during a funeral service at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.
Members of the community attend a funeral service at the Atlantic Union Bank Center for Bridgewater College campus police officer John Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson.
Bagpipers assemble before the start of a funeral service at the Atlantic Union Bank Center for Bridgewater College campus police officer John Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin, left, speaks with Del. Chris Runion, R-Bridgewater, center, and Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, before the start of a funeral service at the Atlantic Union Bank Center for Bridgewater College campus police officer John Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson.
Bagpipers perform during the opening of a funeral service at the Atlantic Union Bank Center for Bridgewater College campus police officer John Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson.
A memorial display for fallen Bridgewater College campus police officer John Painter flanks the stage during his funeral service at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.
Members of the Harrisonburg Fire Department attend a funeral service at the Atlantic Union Bank Center for Bridgewater College campus police officer John Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson.
Pastor Michael Miller, of Crosslink Community Church in Harrisonburg, provides a eulogy for Bridgewater College campus security officer J.J. Jefferson during a funeral service at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.
Bagpipers make their way onto the floor to play "Amazing Grace" during a funeral service at the Atlantic Union Bank Center for Bridgewater College campus police officer John Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson.
A memorial display for fallen Bridgewater College campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson flanks the stage during his funeral service at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.
A police honor guard presides over the caskets of Bridgewater College campus police officer John Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson during their funeral service at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.
A police honor guard presides over the caskets of Bridgewater College campus police officer John Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson during their funeral service at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.
Police officers from around the country attend a funeral service at the Atlantic Union Bank Center for Bridgewater College campus police officer John Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson.
Guests make their way into the Atlantic Union Bank Center for the funeral service for Bridgewater College campus police officer John Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson.
Bridgewater College Campus Police Chief Milton Franklin, center, speaks with Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, before the start of a funeral service Wednesday at the Atlantic Union Bank Center for Bridgewater College campus police officer John Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson.
Members of Bridgewater Police Department make their way into the Atlantic Union Bank Center Wednesday for the funerals of Bridgewater College campus police officer John Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson.
Members of Fairfax County Police Department make their way into the Atlantic Union Bank Center Wednesday for the funerals of Bridgewater College campus police officer John Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson.
The crowd at JMU saw the blue and red lights from the motorcycles that surrounded the procession trek up University Boulevard toward East Market Street, protecting the men who protected others that day at Bridgewater College.