The widow of the 77-year-old man who died two weeks after being brought to the ground by Warren County Sheriff's deputies during an April 2 traffic stop says she's been left in the dark about the investigation.
Linda Ennis said the Warren County Sheriff's Office has told her nothing new since the April 15 death of her husband Ralph Ennis.
“It’s been dead silent,” said Linda Ennis, who lives in Breezewood, Penn.
Earlier this month, Warren County Sheriff's Major Jeff Driskill told The Northern Virginia Daily in response to several questions that no new information would be released until the investigation is finished. He declined to identify the people who had been appointed to a board of inquiry tasked with an internal investigation of the traffic stop.
On April 2, Ralph Ennis was pulled over near Crooked Run Plaza for traveling 63 mph in a 55 mph zone, driving erratically, and refusing to pull over, according to an April 22 Sheriff's Office news release. The Sheriff’s Office has stated that Ennis and two deputies fell over a trailer hitch as he was issued commands to stop resisting arrest.
The Virginia State Police, which is also investigating the death, stated Ralph Ennis was tackled and hit his head on the pavement. Video footage from a Front Royal Police Department officer who also responded to the stop shows a sheriff's deputy tackling Ennis into the back of Ennis' pickup truck and another deputy then pushing the two to the ground. Ralph Ennis was standing still and then spun around as a deputy told him to drop his keys, the video shows.
After the interaction with the deputies, Ennis was taken to local hospitals where he showed signs of a hemorrhage in his head, the Sheriff's Office said on April 22. While he was under medical care, it was discovered Ennis had signs of dementia, the Sheriff's Office has said and Linda Ennis has confirmed.
Driskill declined to say if deputies have undergone training on how to interact with people suffering from dementia. One deputy involved in the incident was placed on administrative leave, and another was reassigned to administrative duties.
Autopsy results are still pending as it can take eight to 12 weeks, according to Jennifer Smith, Northern District administrator for the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
Virginia State Police Sgt. Brent Coffey stated he has no new information on the death investigation. The Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, which has been assigned to oversee the investigation, could not be reached for comment and has previously declined to comment.
Ralph Ennis frequently visited the Front Royal area, where his wife said he was going the night of the traffic stop to see friends. Linda Ennis explained that his extended stays away from home were part of an agreement they reached as she wanted to live near her family in Pennsylvania and he wanted to move to Virginia.
Local law enforcement had encountered Ralph Ennis before. A month before the April 2 traffic stop, he was found in Front Royal after a Silver Alert was issued in his name. He was in a different vehicle each time, but they were both registered in his name, Linda Ennis said.
An April 24 Sheriff's Office release noted that the deputy who found Ennis after the Silver Alert in March had an alert conversation with him. The release adds that Ennis was aware of his location but seemed confused and unsure of what town he was in.
About 150,000 Virginians had dementia in 2020, which is estimated to increase to 190,000 Virginians in 2025 as baby boomers age, according to Kate McDonough, director of programs for the regional chapter of the Alzheimer's Association.
McDonough supports increasing the training that first responders receive so they can better deal with those suffering from dementia. Her organization offers an online course for first responders that teaches them how to interact with dementia patients in several situations including traffic stops.
"As much as you yell a command at them, they're not going to be able to respond," McDonough said.
Linda Ennis said she attempted to limit her husband's driving and get him into treatment, but he refused to acknowledge anything was wrong. She added that she tried to have the Pennsylvania State Police take his license after he was cited in a minor crash but was told the agency could do nothing about it.
Linda Ennis, who was recently released from the hospital for an infected kidney, said she tries not to dwell on her husband's death.
"That’s the best thing I can do for me,” she said. “There are times that I can’t help but think about it. There are nights that I [can’t sleep].”
If it turns out that the deputies were responsible for her husband's death, Linda Ennis said they should be held accountable. She noted that police have a high-pressure job, saying, "I know they run into drunk people and people who are high on drugs."
“But surely to God you can tell the difference between someone like that and somebody that’s old and feeble and confused."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.