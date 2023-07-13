July 1 legislation changes impacted several criminal offenses in Virginia — including changes to laws about fentanyl, suffocation, sexual extortion, abduction of a minor, financial exploitation and crime victim rights.
According to Alycia Eldridge, senior assistant Commonwealth's attorney for Rockingham County in the city of Harrisonburg, sometimes when a law is updated or changed, it doesn't create a brand-new law.
"Sometimes it's just amending or fixing any issues that have come up with an existing law," Eldridge said.
Eldridge provided a few laws and amendments from the July 1 changes that she considers important for Virginians to understand — including changes to laws about fentanyl, suffocation, sexual extortion, abduction of a minor, financial exploitation and crime victim rights.
Fentanyl
Fentanyl will be considered a weapon of terrorism — this law is known as known as HB 1682/SB 1188. This law states that any substance that includes fentanyl in it will be defined as a weapon of terrorism.
“The law includes any mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl, including its isomers, esters, ethers, salts, and salts of isomers, as a weapon of terrorism for the purpose of defining terrorism offenses. The law provides that any person who knowingly and intentionally manufactures or knowingly and intentionally distributes a weapon of terrorism when such person knows that such weapon of terrorism is, or contains, any mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl is guilty of a Class 4 felony,” according to the Commonwealth of Virginia Division of Legislation Services.
"Unfortunately, with opioids," Eldridge said, "continuing to be on the rise and the tragedies that come around that [the definition changed]. Now that definition actually includes any mixture or substance containing a detectable amount [is a] weapon of terrorism."
Eldridge stated that it is a class four felony, but if someone is distributing fentanyl, that is a higher-class felony with a higher penalty and a a potential additional charge.
Suffocation
Suffocation by blocking or obstructing the airway of another person without consent, is now incorporated into 1673/SB 1156.
If the suffocation results in wounding or causing bodily injury, a class six felony can be charged, according to the Commonwealth of Virginia Division of Legislation Services website.
"We did expand the definition of strangulation," Eldridge said. "They add the term suffocation as opposed to strangulation ... They changed the language in the code section a little bit to include impeding the blood circulation or respiration of another person, or obstructing the airway resulting in a wounding or bodily injury is guilty of suffocation a class six felony, so they expanded that definition a little bit."
Sexual Extortion
The new sexual extortion law, known as HB 2398, creates a class five felony for those that threaten to publicize a videographic or image of a nude person, to coerce them into performing sexual acts.
Eldridge reported that there have been cases where the alleged perpetrator obtains an inappropriate picture of a child and then threatens to disseminate the information to others.
This law is “helping up the penalty for that particular act — the threatening to send it to somebody else,” according to Eldridge.
“I have had cases personally, where I've seen that individual, you know, say, if you don't give me more photographs, or if you don't send me a video depicting X,Y and Z, I'm going to send that photo to your grandmother, or I'm going to send that photo to your whole school,” said Eldridge. “The General Assembly has been looking at ways to help combat some of that."
This particular bill or new law was created to deal with those threats, according to Eldridge.
Abduction of a Minor
Abduction of a minor, known as HB1892 bill, increases the penalty for the abduction of a minor, according to the Commonwealth of Virginia Legislation.
Eldridge explained that there are different types of abductions.
There is abduction that deals with abduction for pecuniary benefit, or for sexual purposes; regular abduction; and parental abduction, which is when one parent takes a child in violation of a court order.
The abduction of a minor bill makes it a class two felony for abductions, other than parental abduction, said Eldridge.
“So putting the parental abduction aside, the general assembly upped the penalty for an abduction if there's victims a minor to a class two felony, which is a 20 [year] to life potential penalty,” according to Eldridge. “That's a pretty significant increase from five [felony] which is a zero to 10 [years],” said Eldridge.
Financial Exploitation
According to Eldridge, there is another amendment that addresses the financial exploitation of vulnerable adults.
"It actually expanded the venue for where we can prosecute,” said Eldridge.
In the past, prosecution could only occur in the city or county where the act happened. The amendment states that the county or city, in which the vulnerable adult resides or resided at the time of the offense, can prosecute.
“So if we can't necessarily prove where the specific act happened, we can use where that person resides,” according to Eldridge. “If that individual resides here in Rockingham County or in the city of Harrisonburg, we can prosecute financial crimes committed against that vulnerable adult here."
This bill was recommended by the Virginia Criminal Justice Conference to be able to further protect vulnerable and exploited adults, she said.
Crime Victims’ Rights
“The Crime Victim Rights Act already lays out what things a victim has a right to do, like for example, notice of hearings,” said Eldridge. “The new bill that they signed requires an attorney for the commonwealth to consult with a crime victim in a felony case to make sure to inform the victim of the contents of any plea agreement and to obtain the victim's views about the disposition."
In the past, if the victim of a crime said they wanted updated, then the commonwealth attorney's offices was required to provide it. This new bill is now making it an affirmative duty of the commonwealth attorney’s office, according to Eldridge.
Eldridge reported that her office has already been doing this, because the office feels that victims should always be involved and apprised of their cases.
Eldridge stated that it is her understanding that the lieutenant governor personally advocated for this bill.
More information about the new and amended laws impacting Virginians can be found on the Commonwealth of Virginia Division of Legislation Services website at https://dls.virginia.gov/index.html.
A publication from Virginia's Division of Legislative Services can be found at https://www.virginia.gov/agencies/division-of-legislative-services/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.