STRASBURG — Next week, ownership of the nearly 81-acre and still largely vacant site of the planned Summit Crossing subdivision on the north end of town could change hands during a foreclosure sale at a public auction.
Chances appear good, however, for the planned subdivision to eventually become a reality.
The property stands by the intersection of Crystal Lane and Old Valley Pike (U.S. 11), across from the Food Lion Shopping Center.
At 11 a.m. Thursday, the property will be offered for sale at the Shenandoah County Circuit Courthouse in Woodstock, according to a legal notice.
“We’ve heard from the lender that the lender has foreclosed on the developer,” Brian Otis, Strasburg’s planning and zoning administrator, said Thursday. “I wasn’t given a reason as to why.”
Cedar Valley Development LLC, based in the Roanoke County town of Vinton, is the current owner and developer of the planned subdivision property. The lender is Red Ace Strasburg Land Inc., of Bethesda, Maryland.
Otis said the lender “intends to go to auction and wants to continue development of the subdivision. I assume everyone who wants to bid on it would want to build everything out.”
Cedar Valley Development officials and William Shmidheiser, an attorney representing Red Ace Strasburg Land, could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday.
Cedar Valley Development’s plans for Summit Crossing included the construction of 111 townhomes in the development’s first phase and 141 single-family houses in the second and third phases.
A majority of the town council approved the subdivision’s latest preliminary development plan in December 2019.
Thus far, though, only a portion of road has been built on the property. No residences have been constructed.
Otis attributed part of the delay in the overall project to the relocation of a gas line on U.S. 11.
“The time and cost to move that gas line was difficult for them,” he said about Cedar Valley Development.
The company’s initial plan for Summit Crossing received the council’s approval in 2004. The project had been on hold for an unusual length of time after the housing market crash in 2007 and later was given special government protections for housing projects stalled by the economy.
The almost 81-acre property was conveyed to Cedar Valley Development by deed from Red Ace Strasburg Land in August 2018.
In the housing construction industry, investors looking to get out of projects is “not abnormal,” Otis said.
