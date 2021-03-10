Rhonda Lentz, seen at her Harrisonburg home Tuesday, received a dog tag belonging to her father, Ray O. Smallwood, through the mail. It was found at the site of a former Army Air Corps base in Ephrata, Wash., last week.
The thundering engines of bombers and fighter planes began to die out in 1945 as the Second …
Bross Holland, who was working at the site, found the dog tag and posted about it on a Harrisonburg Facebook page seeking to find its rightful owner. Lentz spotted the post and reached out to Holland, who sent it to her.
